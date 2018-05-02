Heinemann team leader for GHV boys

(Above) Matthew Heinemann, a GHV senior, is making a name for himself on the links. -Photo courtesy of Cheila Frayne

It was a busy week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team, as they try to make up for lost time due to inclement weather conditions. The Cardinals competed in four meets last week.

Hampton-Dumont Meet

The Cardinals opened the season on Tuesday, April 24, at Hampton-Dumont.

“This was the first time that we’ve ever played a meet without playing one hole of practice golf,” said Coach Ken Krause. “Hampton is one of the most difficult courses in the area, so it was a tough start.”

Matthew Heinemann didn’t seem to have any trouble with the tough course, as he shot an even par 37, which is the first time a GHV golfer has shot even par on the course.

Rounding out the score was Caden Vitek, 46, Tyler Kumsher, 50, and Tyler Obermann, 52. Also competing was Sam Umbarger who finished with a 53 and Noah Boeckman carded a 71.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the meet with a 175. GHV was runner-up with a 185 and Hampton-Dumont was third with 233.

North Union Meet

The Cardinals shot a 173 to claim a victory over North Union (182) at Armstrong on Thursday, April 26.

Matthew Heinemann was the meet medalist with a 39.

“Matthew’s play was very solid,” said Coach Ken Krause.

Tyler Obermann also had a good round, carding a 42. Tyler Kumsher and Caden Vitek recorded a 44 and 48 respectively.

Britt Meet

Despite a very cool and windy meet, the Cardinals had a successful day when competed at a Tri-Meet in Britt on Friday, April 27. Four GHV golfers shot between a 44-47.

Tyler Obermann and Matthew Heinemann were co-medalists for the meet, with both recording a 44. Tyler Kumsher and Caden Vitek both recorded a 47. Also competing were Sam Umbarger with a 53 and Noah Boeckman ended with a 55.

“Caden is playing some solid golf for the first season of varsity golf and Tyler Kumsher is a dependable scorer for the squad,” said Coach Ken Kraus.

GHV won the meet with a 182, followed by Lake Mills with a 196 and West Hancock with a 214.

West Hancock Tournament

The Cardinals finished second in the six-team tournament on Saturday, April 29, in Britt. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the meet with a 322. GHV finished with a 346.

Matthew Heinemann was the meet runner-up with a score of (39-36)75.

Tyler Kumsher finished in seventh place with a score of (40-47)87. His first nine 40 was his best of the season. Tyler Obermann’s (44-45)89 was good for 11th, while Sam Umbarger rounded out the score with a (50-45)95. Caden Vitek ended with a (49-50)99 and Noah Boeckman ended with a (83-68)151.

“Getting to play 18 holes has shown us what wee need to work on,” said Coach Ken Krause.