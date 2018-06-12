Heinemann and Frayne claim Class 1A State Co-ed Golf title

(Above) GHV’s Matthew Heinemann and Bailee Frayne won the Class 1A State Co-ed Golf Tournament. -Photo courtesy of Cheila Frayne

It was a quite the day for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura seniors Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann, as they wrapped up their high school careers by claiming the Class 1A State Co-ed Golf Tournament title on Tuesday, June 5, played in Marshalltown.

The duo combined for a score of 71 to win the title. They won by two strokes over Baylee Newell and Kyle Renaud, of Atlantic, who were both individual 2A State champions. The team from Dike-New Hartford was third with a 77.

The Clear Lake team of Ashley DeLong and Tyler Eaton finished in a tie for 12th with an overall of 80.

“We knew there was going to be good competition there, because there always is, so we just told each other to play smart and communicate, and that’s just what we did,” said Matthew Heinemann.

The pair had to dig deep the last few holes to make up for a few bogeys in the middle of the round, but came back with great birdies. They were two-under on the front nine holes and three-over on the back nine holes in the par 70 course.

“This tournament is such a fun way to end the season,” said Bailee. “Matthew and I have always played great together and winning the tournament was an awesome end to both of our GHV golf careers. I have so many great memories of Cardinal golf that I will have for a lifetime, but this win is definitely one of the highlights.”

Another GHV team consisting of Carlee Frayne, a sophomore, and Tyler Obermann, a senior, also competed. They finished with a score of 88.