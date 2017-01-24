Girls Union announces Regional Basketball pairings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the pairings for 2017 regional basketball contests.

Clear Lake will be the site of first and second round games on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. On Feb. 11 the Lions will host Dike-New Hartford in a 7 p.m. game. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the Osage vs. Oelwein game at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The Regional final will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Clarion. The other side of the Class 3A Region 4 bracket includes Humboldt, Hampton-Dumont, North Polk and CMB.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play in the Class 3A Region 1 bracket. They will open against Forest City Saturday, Feb. 11, in a 7 p.m. game against Forest City. The winner will advance to meet either Algona or Estherville-Lincoln Center in a 7 p.m. game Feb. 15 at Algona. The Regional final will be played in Spencer at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. The other side of the Class 3A Region 1 bracket includes Sioux Center, Sheldon, MOC-Floyd Valley and Spirit Lake.