Girls tennis team eliminated from post-season play

The Clear Lake girls tennis team was eliminated from team post-season play Saturday, May 12, at the hand of Waverly-Shell Rock. The Lions defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 5-2, in the opening round of Team Regional play, but the Go-Hawks were too much in the second round and ousted the Lions, 5-0.

The Lions will compete in the individual Regional today (Wednesday, May 16) in Decorah.

CL 5, A-P 2

Gretchen Jones, Chloe Mueller and Maranda Harrison got the Lions off to a quick start against Aplington-Parkersburg in the first round played at the Wartburg College courts in Waverly. Jones defeated Maddie Walker, 6-0, 6-2, and Mueller was a 6-1, 6-0 winners over Heidi Haugstad. Harrison followed suit with an easy 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Mikayla Brant had great points and fought to the end, but couldn’t hold on and lost to Hannah Cline, 4-6, 2-6. Julia Merfeld outlasted Emalee Price and held on to her lead to take the first set, 6-4, before finishing the match with a strong 6-0. Mallory Leisure won her first set, 6-2, but fell just short in the second, 4-6 to force a deciding super tiebreaker. After close points, her opponent, Diana Mulder, scraped by 10-7 to take the match.

The Lions still needed a fifth win to advance to Round 2, and the doubles team of Mueller and Harrison got the job done by defeating Waller and Petersen, 6-2, 6-0.

Rainy conditions forced the second round indoors at Wartburg College. The Lions, who entered Regional play with an 8-0 record, tested Waverly-Shell Rock in each match, but were eventually downed, 5-0.

Gretchen Jones played excellent points against a determined and patient Madi Overman, but fell short, 4-6, 6-1. “This was an extremely competitive match between two State competitors,” noted Coach Mary Jo Peterson.

Chloe Mueller was aggressive and played for every point, but was defeated by Hannah Folkert, 3-6, 2-6. “She stepped up her game in every aspect, but fell just short,” said Coach Peterson.

Mikayla Brant and Julia Merfeld both played many great points, according to the coach, but lost their matches, 0-6, 2-6 and 2-6, 0-6 to some experienced players. Maranda Harrison also played her best singles of the season. After winning the first set, 6-1, she lost a close second set, 4-6, to force a super tiebreaker. “Both girls refused to give up, but Maranda couldn’t hold on and fell only a few points short in the super tiebreaker. The decision secured the win for W-SR, 5-0.

Mallory Leisure was playing tough tennis against Sadie Hansen, but didn’t get to finish her match, as Waverly scored the final point to win overall.

“This was a tough loss, but we kept battling for every point today,” said Coach Peterson. “I was proud of everyone’s efforts.”

The Lions ended the final regular season with a team record of 8-0. They were 9-1 after Regional play.