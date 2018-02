Clear Lake High School will host the first two rounds of the girls Class 3A Region 2 play starting Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Lions will meet Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the first round at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to play either Iowa Falls-Alden or Hampton-Dumont at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at CLHS.

The Regional final will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Garner.

Forest City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Algona and Humboldt are on the other side of the Class 3A Region 2 bracket.