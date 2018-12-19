Girls hold #2 spot in Class 3A rankings with two more wins

(Above) Clear Lake’s Ali Maulsby keeps her eye on the prize as she looks to the basket during Friday night’s game against St. Edmond. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions notched two more wins, both against North Central Conference opponents, in the past week. The Lions are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the NCC. They continue to hold the number two spot in rankings for Class 3A issued by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

CL 60, Webster City 27

The Lions came out fast and devoured the Webster City Lynx Tuesday, Dec. 11. Clear Lake held a 48-12 halftime lead and went on to post a 60-27 victory.

“We had a good start that was a result from our defensive pressure. Our press really bothered them and they never were able to get into any type of rhythm offensively,” explained Coach Bart Smith.

The Lions not only kept the Lynx on their heels— Clear Lake had 19 steals and five blocked shots, but they shot the ball well.

The trio of Sara Faber, Zoe Fasbender and Julia Merfeld were in double figures scoring. Faber led the way with 15 points and a team-high five rebounds. Fasbender was next with 15 points and Merfeld put in 10 points and, like Fasbender, had four assists.

Lexi Fasbender contributed eight points, Chelsey Holck had five, Jaden Ainley three, and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg two points.

“We still need to continue to get better at rebounding. We just need to get a little tougher mindset in that area of the game,” added Coach Smith.

CL 61, St. Edmond 25

Friday night’s game hosting St. Edmond was a sweet repeat of Tuesday’s win. The Lions put away their opponent in the first half and coasted to a 61-25 win.

A 12-6 first quarter lead was quickly extended to 36-10 at halftime and the lions were on their way to their sixth win of the season.

“Our press wasn’t effective early, but in the middle of the second quarter is where we were able to take advantage of their tired legs and go on a nice run before half,” said Coach Smith. “St. Eds plays very good half court defense and thought our girls did a