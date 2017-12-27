GHV wrestlers compete at Iowa Falls

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team competed in a dual on Thursday, Dec. 21, against Iowa Falls-Alden and Rockford, at Iowa Falls.

The Cardinals fell to Iowa Falls-Alden, 58-24. Five forfeits by GHV didn’t help its cause, but the team did have some highlights.

The Cardinals recorded three pins in the match. Jared Shaw pinned Cayden Howland in 2:35 at 152-pounds. At 170-pounds, Buck Weaver pinned Draven Trenary in 1:01. Nick Billings recorded the final pin at 182-pounds against Kolbi Tjarks in 2:48.

Drew Furst received a forfeit at 113-pounds.

There were plenty of forfeits from both teams when the Cardinals faced Rockford. GHV forfeited three matches and there were double forfeits at 120-pounds and 132-pounds. Receiving forfeits were Furst, at 113; Alex Fullerton, at 220-pounds; Tyler Nielsen, at 285-pounds, and Brandon Galkin at 126-pounds.

The Cardinals posted a big, 45-23 victory over Rockford.

Picking up pins for the Cardinals was Shaw, at 152-pounds. He pinned Gavin Reicks in 1:48. Billings pinned Alex Muller in 1:12 at 182-pounds.

Spencer Formancek won by a 3-1 decision over Zachary Walker at 160-pounds.

The team is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 4, at Lake Mills, at 6 p.m.

Iowa Falls-Alden (IFA) 58.00 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (GHV) 24.00

132: Gage Pohlman (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 138: Darin Lemke (IFA) over Luke Brown (GHV) (MD 12-4) 145: Riley Burke (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Cayden Howland (IFA) (Fall 2:35) 160: Colby McWherter (IFA) over Spencer Formanek (GHV) (Fall 3:52) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over Draven Trenary (IFA) (Fall 1:01) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over Kolbi Tjarks (IFA) (Fall 2:48) 195: Grayson Cutler (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 220: McKade Eisentrager (IFA) over Alex Fullerton (GHV) (Fall 3:46) 285: Victor Sanchez (IFA) over Tyler Nielsen (GHV) (Fall 1:42) 106: Jackson Kobe (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 113: Drew Furst (GHV) over (IFA) (For.) 120: Mason Kent (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 126: Quinton Buresh (IFA) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 2:00)

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (GHV) 45.00 Rockford (ROCK) 23.00

138: Trevor Johnson (ROCK) over Luke Brown (GHV) (TF 15-0 4:07) 145: Nick Goodrich (ROCK) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Gavin Reicks (ROCK) (Fall 1:48) 160: Spencer Formanek (GHV) over Zachary Walker (ROCK) (Dec 3-1) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over Jordan Linde (ROCK) (Fall 0:21) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over Alex Muller (ROCK) (Fall 1:12) 195: Brett Hansen (ROCK) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Alex Fullerton (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 285: Tyler Nielsen (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 106: Kaden Petersen (ROCK) over (GHV) (For.) 113: Drew Furst (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Brandon Galkin (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit