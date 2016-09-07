GHV wins Newman Catholic Invitational

(Above) GHV’s Reece Smith was all alone as he headed to the finish line to claim championshiop honors at the Newman Catholic Invitational Smith crossed the line in 16:17. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country teams didn’t disappoint, as they opened the 2016 season in full stride.

The boys team returned a talented squad from last year’s State Championship team. Last season’s success was on full display again as the team took top honors in the 14-team field at the Newman Catholic Invitational held at the Mercy Health Center West Campus, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. GHV had three runners finish in the top 10, including Reece Smith who took championship honors in the field of 96 runners. GHV scored 43 points, followed by Mason City with 61 and Clear Lake with 95.

Smith paced the runners with a time of 16:17. Logan Dalbeck was third with a time of 16:52, followed by Ray Cataldo, who placed fifth in 17:14. Rounding out the GHV runners was Derek Brown, 14th, 17:55; Austin Siegrist, 20th, 18:05; Mason Wirtz, 34th, 19:16; and Tyler Oberman, 64th, 20:15.

“We have several more runners out than last year and are impressed with how the first few weeks have gone,” said Coach Jeff Short. “We are really looking forward to seeing how the new talent is going to develop and help both the girls team and the boys team.”

The girls team finished in the middle of the pack with a seventh place finish in the 14 team field. GHV scored 222 points. Mason City won the meet with 54 points.

Rebekah Larson led the team with a 29th place finish in a time of 23:08. Hannah Whelan was 37th with a time of 23:37 and Sadie Oulman was 48th with a time of 24:21. Also running for GHV was Rachel Sokol, 51st, 24:40; Nicole Upmeyer, 57th, 25:00; Emma Whelan, 79th, 26:32; and Hannah Wellik, 89th, 28:05.

“Both teams ran very well for the first meet of the year. It is always fun to see where we are starting the year out as far as times go,” said Coach Short. “Both myself and Coach Albertson are very pleased with the re

