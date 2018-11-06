GHV well represented on Class 2A District 1 All-District team

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team was well represented on the Class 2A District 1 All-District team. The Cardinals finished the 2018 season, with a record of 3-6. Although the record didn’t reflect it, Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp was happy with his team’s efforts and attitude as they faced tough opponents on a hard schedule.

“As a program we hope to build on the experience we gained this year and continue to improve,” said Coach Van Dusseldorp.

The team had nine players named First Team All-District: seniors Jace Pringnitz, Jon Erdman, Holden Larson and Tyler Nielsen; juniors Cole Dakin, Landon Dalbeck and Jared Shaw; and sophomores Joe Pringnitz and Brock Gouge.

Jace Pringnitz, a running back, led the team in a number of categories. He led the team in rushing with 1,321 yards on 237 carries. He also scored 12 touchdowns. He led the team in tackles with 37 solo and 11 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

Erdman, Nielsen and Dakin were chosen for their skills on the offensive line.

Joe Pringnitz and Gouge were both chosen as linebackers. Joe Pringnitz ended the season with 30 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss. Gouge had 12 solo tackles and five tackles for a loss. Gouge carried the ball 86 times and had 403 yards and four touchdowns.

Larson, a defensive back, had 34 tackles on the season.

Dalbeck was chosen for the First Team for his abilities as a punter and Shaw was recognized as a utility player. Dalbeck had 777 yards on 20 punts this season. Shaw had 353 yards in total offense, including 155 yards rushing and 198 yards receiving. He scored three touchdowns.

Those earning Honorable Mention recognition were: Buck Weaver, a senior defensive end; Dalton Graff, a junior defensive end; and Isaac Knutson, a sophomore utility player.

Athletes recognized for Academic All-District are: seniors, Nielsen and Jace Pringnitz; juniors Adam Heflin and Sam Umbarger; and sophomores, Gouge and Knutson.

“It is tough every year to see the seniors leave the program. I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank all of them for their years of hard work and dedication to the GHV football program,” said Coach Van Dusseldorp. “We didn’t have a lot of seniors this year, but their leadership was exceptional.”

The GHV program will say goodbye to nine seniors: Ty Abele, Jace Pringnitz, Holden Larson, Dakota Markla, Jon Erdman, Buck Weaver, Stephen Phillips, Tyler Nielsen, and Jack Powers.