GHV volleyball team tops Eagle Grove

(Above) GHV setter Macey Spilman gets ready for a back set to Megan Eastman. Eastman led the team with six kills and one blocked shot. Spilman ended the night with 17 assists. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team picked up a win against Eagle Grove, but had a tough time at the Bishop Garrigan Tournament, where they went 1-4 on the day.

GHV 3, Eagle Grove 0

The Cardinals shut Eagle Grove down in three games to claim an easy victory on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

GHV came prepared and picked up the first win, 25-15. The Eagles gave the Cardinals a little more run for their money in the second set, 25-22. The final match was all GHV, as they cruised to a 25-13 win.

Carlee Frayne had a tremendous night at the service line, going 18/19, with a whopping 13 aces. Tori Sloan also had a good night, serving 20/21 with three aces. Other standouts on the service line were Erica Eenhuis, 12/13 with two aces and Macey Spilman, who served a perfect 7/7.

Megan Eastman led the team at the net with six kills and one blocked shot. Eenhuis and Jayden Frank each had five kills. Frank also had a blocked shot. Frayne and Morgan Ryerson had three kills apiece.

Spilman led the team in assists with 17.

Maddie Williams was the leading defender with six digs. Jamie Hejlik had four digs, while Frank and Sloan had three apiece.

“It was a good win for the program, as all three teams got the sweep,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “For the varsity, sets one and three were our strongest. Our serves were still aggressive, yet more consistent. That was good improvement.”

Bishop Garrigan Tournament

GHV traveled to Bishop Garrigan on Saturday, Sept. 22, to compete in a tournament. The team once again beat Eagle Grove, but it was the only win the Cardinals saw, as they fell to West Hancock, Lake Mills, and Bishop Garrigan.

“We started off the day with our strongest offense of the season against Lake Mills,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “We’ve been working on being more efficient at the net and minimizing our hitting errors.”

Lake Mills won both games with scores of 21-11 and 21-17. Chloe Frank and Erica Eenhuis led the team in kills with five apiece. Carlee Frayne knocked down four and had two blocks. Macey Spilman had 16 assists and was strong at the service line, going 5/6. Both Frayne and Morgan Ryerson served a perfect 5/5.

The Cardinals battled hard against West Hancock, but came up short. GHV won the first match, 23-21, but the Eagles squeaked out the final two wins, 22-20 and 15-11. Maddie Williams led the team at the service line going 12/13 and Eenhuis also had a strong game serving 10/12 with three aces. Frank led the team in kills with nine. Eenhuis and Ryerson both had six kills and Megan Eastman had five. Tori Sloan led the team in defense with six digs. Eenhuis, Spilman and Ryerson had four digs apiece.

GHV topped Eagle Grove with scores of 21-8 and 21-17. Ryerson had a strong game against the Eagles with six kills and eight digs. Frayne led the team in serves, going 10/11. Sloan and Williams both served perfect games, going 9/9 and 8/8 respectively.