GHV volleyball team lacks luck in loss to Hampton-Dumont

Luck just wasn’t on the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball teams’ side when they faced Hampton-Dumont on Tuesday, Sept. 25. That is the only way to describe a match that had such close scores, but the Cardinals just couldn’t pull off a win.

“At the beginning of the season we were struggling to come out right away and push points,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Well, we did just that in set one.”

In set one, GHV was up 17-6, but the team began to struggle keeping the pass off the net and the offense wasn’t able to execute. The Bulldogs were able to rally and ended up winning the set, 25-23. Hampton-Dumont went on to pick up two more wins, 25-23 and 25-21.

Erica Eenhuis had a fantastic night at the net, collecting seven kills and four blocks. Megan Eastman also had a strong night with five kills and two blocks. Jayden Frank had three kills and three blocks, while Morgan Ryerson had three kills and one block. Chloe Frank also had three blocks for the team.

Macey Spilman led the team in assists with 19. Maddie Graham lent a hand and had three assists.

Eenhuis also led the team in defense with nine kills. Other leaders included Frank with seven, Carlee Frayne with six, Jamie Hejlik had five and Tori Sloan dug up four.

Frayne had a stellar night at the service line, serving 21/22 with a whopping seven aces. Maddie Williams and Eenhuis served at 100 percent with Williams serving 13/13 and Eenhuis going 10/10. Both Williams and Eenhuis each had one ace serve. Spilman was 6/8 with one ace.

“In each match the girls have played in, there has been some form of progress and improvement. With a few weeks of regular season, now’s the time to piece it all together and push from the first point to the 25th point,” said Edwards.