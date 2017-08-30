GHV volleyball team falls to North Iowa

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team kicked off the 2017 season at North Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 24.

North Iowa won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-17. GHV rallied in the third game and posted a close, 25-22, victory. North Iowa came back strong in the fourth set and recorded a 25-13 victory to win the match.

“Our focus in practice has been aggressive serving and consistent passing. Both were strong parts of all three matches,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Although we lost the match, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on areas we can improve on.”

Morgan Ryerson led the team in kills with 11. Taylor Gerdes had seven, while Jacki Van Oort knocked down five. Morgan Westendorf had four and Bretta Carolus had two.

Van Oort led the team in digs with nine. Carolus was right behind her with eight. Ashley Markla, Maddie Williams, Ryerson and Westendorf all had three apiece.

Bailee Frayne led the team in assists with 21.

Frayne and Gerdes had three ace serves apiece, while Carolus and Westendorf had two apiece. Van Oort, Williams and Ryerson each had one.

Coach Edwards said she was proud of the JV and JJV teams for winning their matches prior to the varsity match.

“Our focus going into next week will be getting the block and defense set,” said Edwards.