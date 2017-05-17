GHV tops Clear Lake in boys soccer action

(Above) Clear Lake’s Dylan Clapper and GHV’s Alex Mary battle it out in Tuesday night’s game in Garner, -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Which Clear Lake boys soccer team will show up? It’s hard to tell, as the Lions played Jekyll and Hyde type ball in all three of their matches last week.

GHV 6, CL 2

The Lions traveled to Garner for a rematch against the Cardinals on May 9. After deciding the first contest in a shoot out, GHV wasted little time making sure this would not come down to last second heroics.

“I was beginning to wonder if they were going to score a goal per minute with the way we started this contest,” said Clear Lake Coach Matt Anderson. “We had some very simple errors in the first two minutes of the contest and GHV made the most of it by recording two goals.”

Forty minutes later it was halftime and GHV was enjoying a 5-0 lead.

“Clear Lake has basically become our rivalry match, so I knew they wouldn’t give up after halftime,” said GHV Coach Eric Williams.

Anderson admits he did not keep his composure while speaking with his team during the break. “After some aggressive discussions we regrouped, reformed, and took the field with a commitment to make the most of the second half,” he said.

The team responded and played a completely different second half, with possession and a desire to win the ball.

“The contest concluded 6-2 but we found some cornerstones in this contest which gave us some light on our team and the rest of our season,” said Anderson.

“Getting our first win against Clear Lake was a real confidence builder,” said Williams. “They are always fundamentally sound.”

CL 2, Webster City 1

The Lion defense had a strong outing against Webster City May 11 and helped the team to a 2-1 victory.

“It took us most of the season to stop hurting ourselves and giving away goals like Christmas presents, but we did so in this one. We played a great first half, maintaining possession, communicating, and moving the ball to space,” said Coach Anderson.

Webster City got on the score board first off a corner kick. However, Sam Pedelty tied the score at 1-1 before half on a 30 yard direct kick into the top of the net.

“Halftime was warm milk and cookies as I had nothing but smiles for my boys,” added the coach, adding Pedelty was tired of listening to the talk on the field and provided an answer with his feet by netting a second goal and game winner in the second half. “This was a great team effort and very pleasing for the parents and coaching staff to see the boys perform at a level they are capable of,” said Anderson.

Waterloo Columbus 3, CL 1

Clear Lake’s match with Waterloo Columbus on May 13 was another tales of two halves, as the Lions gave up three goals in the first half.

Columbus’s first goal was a cross which got by two defenders. Their second goal was a misplayed ball to the Lion goal keep

