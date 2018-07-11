GHV tops C-G-D in opening round of Class 2A District 4 tournament

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team wrapped up their regular season play, collecting two wins and one loss. The Cardinals picked up their first win in the Class 2A District 4 tournament by beating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The win advanced the Cardinals to the next round. GHV faced Lake Mills on Tuesday, July 10, at 5 p.m., in Forest City. Lake Mills had a bye in the first round. Results of that game will appear in next week’s edition of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter.

GHV 13, C-G-D 9

The Cardinals opened post-season play with a high scoring win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Saturday, July 7, in Garner, in the Class 2A District 4 baseball tournament.

GHV got on the board first with two runs in the first inning. Brady Hess singled on a hard ground ball to center field that brought in Anthony Sherwood. Colton Schroeder tripled on a line-drive to center field and Hess scored.

The Cardinals took advantage of errors committed by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the third inning to score six runs to take the lead, 8-2.

C-G-D scored one run in the fourth. GHV answered that when Jack Ermer smacked a double that plated Schroeder and Cade Bamrick, 10-3.

The Cowboys had a big inning in the fifth, scoring three runs. They pulled even closer with another run in the top of the sixth, 10-7.

GHV scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Ryan Meyers single to the shortstop that scored Jordan Upmeyer, Jared Shaw and Sherwood.

The Cowboys gave it their all in the top of the seventh, but could only manage two runs to close the game with a 13-9 Cardinal victory.

Schroeder earned the win on the mound. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out seven. Meyers, Ermer and Sherwood all pitched one inning. Meyers gave up three hits, four runs and struck out one. Sherwood struck out two. Ermer struck out three and gave up two runs.

The Cardinals had the bats swinging, collecting 14 hits. Meyers, Hess, Schroeder and Ermer all had three hits apiece. Meyers and Ermer led the team in RBIs with four and three respectfully.

GHV 13, Bishop Garrigan 9

Landon Dalbeck got the fans on their feet with his ability at the plate when GHV took on Bishop Garrigan on Friday, June 29. Dalbeck went three-for-three and drove in runs with a home run in the fifth and a double in the sixth to lead the Cardinals to a 13-9 victory.

The Golden Bears got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the second. It took a while for the Cards to get rolling, but once they did, the direction of the game shifted. The first run was scored after Dalton Graff got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Dalbeck to score. Jared Shaw hit a grounder into a fielder’s choice to third base, allowing Jordan Upmeyer to score. Jack Ermer provided the next hit and Shaw scored. Anthony Sherwood had a nice double to left field sending Caden Vitek and Brody Boehnke across home plate, 5-2.

The Cardinals scored another run off a Brody Hess double in the fourth inning, 6-2. Bishop Garrigan had a strong fourth inning, scoring four runs to knot the game, 6-6.

GHV answered that inning with a strong one of their own, scoring five runs in the fifth, aided by Dalbeck’s home run and two RBIs and a double by Colton Schroeder that brought in two runs. The Cards stretched the lead to 13-6, before Bishop Garrigan scored three more runs in the last two innings to close the game, 13-9.

Schroeder was the winning pitcher for GHV. He pitched two and one-third innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out five. Sherwood and Ermer also saw time on the mound. Sherwood pitched two innings, giving up three hits and four runs. He struck out three. Ermer picked up the last two outs and struck out one batter.

The Cardinals managed 12 hits in the game. Dalbeck, Ryan Meyers, Sherwood and Schroeder all had multiple hits. Dalbeck, Ermer, Hess, Meyers, Schroeder and Sherwood all had doubles.

Dalbeck led the team in RBIs with four. Sherwood and Schroeder had two RBIs apiece.

GHV 9, West Fork 4

The Cardinal bats were hot Monday night, July 2, when GHV faced West Fork. The Cards collected 13 hits in the 9-4 victory.

The game had a slow start, with neither team scoring in the first three innings. The game shifted gears in the fourth inning. Once the Cardinals found a rhythm, the hits and runs started to accumulate.

GHV’s first run came on a Jared Shaw single that brought in Brady Hess. The next run came off the bat of Dalton Graff, allowing Colton Schroeder to cross the plate. A double by Anthony Sherwood and a single by Landon Dalbeck allowed the Cards to take a 5-0 lead.

GHV collected three more runs in the fifth off a Shaw double and Brady Boehnke single. The final Cardinal run came when Schroeder hit a hard ground ball and reached base on an error by the shortshop, allowing Ryan Meyers to score.

Meyers was the winning pitcher. He pitched six innings, giving up two hits and three runs. He struck out seven batters. Jack Ermer and Hess also saw time on the mound. Ermer gave up one hit and one run.

Schroeder led the team at the plate, going three-for-four. Dalbeck, Meyers and Shaw all had multiple hits. Meyers, Shaw and Anthony Sherwood all connected on doubles.

Shaw and Ermer led the team in RBIs with two apiece.

Lincoln Central 10, GHV 0

The Cardinals ran into a strong team on Tuesday, July 3, when they faced Lincoln Central. GHV was shut down in a 10-0 loss.

GHV struggled to put runs on the board and had a hard time containing Lincoln Central defensively. The Cardinals only managed two hits in the game, compared to the 12 hits by Lincoln Central. Ryan Meyers and Brody Boehnke were the only players to get a hit for GHV.

Anthony Sherwood took the loss for GHV. He allowed three hits and five runs over two innings. He struck out four. Jack Ermer pitched two innings. He gave up nine hits and five runs. He struck out two.

The Cardinals ended regular season play with a record of 15-8.