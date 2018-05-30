GHV softball team tops Northwood-Kensett, 11-7

The Cardinal bats were hot on Wednesday, May 23, when GHV traveled to Northwood-Kensett. Twelve hits helped the Cards to an 11-7 victory.

“We had multiple girls step up in big situations and get the job done,” said first year head coach Kaitlin Murphy. “It was great to see all the pieces fall into place today.”

Jayden Hughes led the Cardinal effort, going 3-5 at bat with three RBIs and scoring two runs. Sadie Oulman also had a good night, going 3-4 with a double and recording two runs. Nicole Upmeyer scored three runs.

Maddie Graham got the win on the mound, throwing six innings. She allowed 11 hits, fanning five. Kylie Hughes finished the game in the seventh inning. She allowed three hits and struck out one batter.

“At practice we have been talking about not only having quality at bats, but how to win those quality at bats. When you see everyone of your players succeed on the things you have been focusing on, it reminds you that they are students of the game and are eager to better their skills.”