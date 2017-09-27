GHV runners face tough competition

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys and girls cross country team met some tough competition at a big meet held in Humboldt on Monday night, Sept. 18.

The boys finished in 12th place out of 16 teams with 293 points. Humboldt won the meet with a score of 46, followed closely by Clear Lake with 59 points.

The boys team was running without its top runners, who were resting up for a meet on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the University of Minnesota. Nathan Larson led the team with a 24th place finish in 19:17. Jake Hejlik and Zach Suby ran a close race with a 60th and 63rd placement respectively. Hejlik ran the race in 20:28 and Suby in 20:41. Lucas Rayhons and Kristopher Hammit rounded out the score in 68th and 88th place respectively. Rayhons’ time was 20:47 and Hammit ran the course in 22:01. Also running varsity was Dalton Hawe, 91st, 22:17 and Patrick Carew, 93rd, 22:22.

The girls team was ninth in the 17-team field with 253 points. Humboldt won the meet with 31 points, followed by Algona with 127.

Abby Christians led the team with an eighth place finish in 21:40. Jillian Heitland was 55th with a time of 24:34, followed by Hannah Whelan in 24:51, good for 62nd place. Also competing on varsity was Alison Johnson in 64th place with a time of 25:06, Rachel Sokol was 68th in 25:34, Nicole Upmeyer ran the race in 26:16 for 83rd place and Lorna Whelan was 98th in 27:39.

Boys JV

•Sam Childress, 49th, 23:10

•Simon Claric, 59th, 23:29

•Luke Hansen, 73rd, 24:01

•Jordan Upmeyer, 79th, 24:09

•Austin Mohlis, 92nd, 24:55

•Caleb Swalve, 111th, 26:48

•Tryston McKenna, 112th, 26:52

Girls JV

•Sadie Oulman, 13th, 26:24

•Mara Anderson, 15th, 26:45

•Hannah Wellik, 32nd, 28:09

•Emma Whelan, 45th, 29:41

•Taylor Boggs, 55th, 31:00

•Teak Hennings, 69th, 32:42