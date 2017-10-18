GHV run game stifled in 28-10 loss

(Above) GHV’s Anthony Sherwood closes in on the New Hampton quarterback for a sack during Friday night’s game. The Chickasaws defeated the Cardinals, 28-10. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

A tough run defense was too much for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals (4-4, 3-3) to overcome, as they dropped a 28-10 decision to the New Hampton Chickasaws (6-2, 5-1) in district action Friday night.

The Cards’ offensive predictability – along with turnovers – was their downfall in a game that saw a competent Chickasaw offense thrive in the fight for field position.

“I am proud of how these kids continued to battle,” said GHV Head Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp.

The Cards received the opening kickoff, but unable to overcome a holding penalty, were forced to punt.

The Chickasaws took advantage of the short field, and were in the Cardinals’ end zone in three plays, thanks to a 25-yard pass. The PAT kick was good for an early 7-0 lead.

A costly fumble on the following kickoff put the ball back into the hands of the Chickasaw offense, who strung together a series of effective runs before finding the endzone on a one-yard dive. The PAT kick was no good, 13-0.

Punts were exchanged for the remainder of the first quarter, as both teams vied for field position. The battle came to a close when GHV gambled and lost on a fourth-and-two from their own 30.

The Chickasaws capitalized on the short field, scoring on a 29-yard run. The PAT run was good, 21-0.

But GHV wasn’t about to go quietly into the night. The team recovered and put together an impressive drive that saw a balanced offense the entire way down the field. Jace Pringnitz eventually did the scoring honors, completing the drive on a four-yard run. Connor Burke’s PAT kick was good, 21-7.

Next, it was the GHV defense’s turn to step up. After both teams exchanged punts, the defense held to get the ball back with less than 50-yards and three minutes to play in the half.

The Cards made the most of it by putting Burke in position for a 32-yard field goal to make the score 21-10 at halftime.

The Cardinal offense was nonexistent in the second half, as the stifling Chickasaw defense barely allowed the red and black a first down.

Meanwhile, New Hampton found the endzone one more time in the third quarter, but were stopped in the red zone on multiple occasions.

But the defense couldn’t do it alone, and the Cards fell, 28-10.

“When you play a good team like New Hampton you can’t give them that kind of a lead and expect to be successful,” said Van Dusseldorp.

The usual strong rushing game employed by the Cardinals was completely subdued by New Hampton, who held the team to one-total yard. Forced to use the air, the Cardinals completed nine of 22 pass attempts for 122-yards.

GHV failed to complete a single third down conversion on 11 tries, while the Chickasaws were also terrible on third downs, going three-for-13.

New Hampton rushed for 138-yards and passed for 53, going four in 12.

The Cardinal’s leading rusher was Pringnitz with 12-yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Burke added another 10-yards on five carries.

Meyer’s 122 passing yards were primarily received by Nick Joynt with 57-yards on three catches; Anthony Sherwood had 23-yards on two carries; Sam Umbarger made one catch for 29-yards.

GHV was led on defense by Joynt with 11 and one-half tackles. Dane Whipple had seven and one-half tackles; Pringnitz ended with five; Landon Dalbeck had four and one-half; Sherwood had three tackles and a sack; Jack Van Dusseldorp, Holden Larson, and Jade Pringnitz each had three tackles; Meyers and Brock Gouge ended with two and one-half.

“We finish the year against a good Osage team that will try to spread us out and throw against us,” said Van Dusseldorp. “We have to be disciplined and take care of our responsibilities.”

The season comes to a close on Friday when the Cards take on the Osage Green Devils (4-4, 4-2) in Garner.