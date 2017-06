Matthew Heinemann, from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, was an individual ideal qualifier for the State Tournament. Heinemann field for 35th, shooting a (77-84) 161.

Coach Ken Krause said Heinemann, who was in 27th after day one, started out strong on Saturday, but a four hole stretch cost him a good round.

“This was a great learning experience, having a chance to play with the best players in the state,” said Krause. “Matt represented GHV with a great deal of class and sportsmanship.”