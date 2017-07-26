GHV players named to All-Conference teams

It’s no surprise, considering the successful season the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team had, that they would be well represented on the 2017 Top of Iowa West Division All-Conference lists. The Cardinals had three players named to the First Team, three players on the Second Team and one player who earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Nick Joynt, Ryan Meyers and Dane Whipple were all named to the First Team.

Joynt, a junior, carried a big bat for the Cardinals. He collected 21 hits, with five home runs, five doubles and one triple. He also had 19 RBIs and recorded 17 runs. He ended the season with a .382 batting average. He was also strong in the field, with a .993 fielding average and he only had one error all season.

Meyers, a junior, was the teams’ most winning pitcher, with 10 starts and a record of 6-3 on the mound. He recorded 72 strike-outs. He recorded 21 hits, with three doubles and one home run. He had five stolen bases and 11 RBIs. He ended with a batting average of .318. He had a fielding percentage of .879.

Whipple, a junior, ended the season with a fielding average of .868. He collected 26 hits for the season, with six doubles and one home run. He had 16 RBIs and six stolen bases. His batting average was .283.

Earning a spot on the All-Conference Second Team was Landon Dalbeck, Ryley Kozisek and Colton Schroeder.

Kozisek was the teams’ lone senior to make the list. He ended the season with a batting average of .257 and a fielding average of .850. At the plate, he recorded 19 hits, four being doubles. He scored 15 runs and had 11 RBIs. He also saw some time on the mound, with four starts and a record of 4-0. He threw 26 strikes.

Schroeder, a junior, collected 20 hits, four being doubles. He also had seven stolen bases, 15 RBIs and he scored 16 runs. He had a batting average of .247. He had four starts as pitcher and a record of 3-2. He recorded 33 strike outs. He had a fielding average of .876.

For just being a freshman, Dalbeck had plenty of success at the plate, with a .395 batting average. He recorded 34 hits, with six being doubles. He also had 15 RBIs and six stolen bases. On defense, he had a .872 fielding percentage.

Anthony Sherwood, a junior, earned Honorable Mention recognition. He recorded 20 hits, that included two home runs and five doubles. He had seven stolen bases and crossed the plate for 21 runs. He had a batting average of .220. He had four starts as pitcher and finished with a 2-3 record. He struck out 20 batters.

GHV finished the season with an 18-14 record and a deep run in tournament play.