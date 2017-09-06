GHV places third as a team behind Smith

(Above) GHV’s Reece Smith was far ahead of the pack as he claimed the Newman Invitational title in 16:05.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Reece Smith proved why he is the man to beat this season. Smith, who is the top-ranked runner in Class 2A, didn’t disappoint, as he captured the individual title at the Newman Invitational held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, on the Mercy West campus. Smith dominated the competition by winning the title with more than :30 to spare. Smith ran the race in 16:05.

Smith was out on his own for most of the race. However, GHV’s other strong runner, Ray Cataldo, found himself as part of a pack that didn’t separate until they were heading into the finish. Cataldo placed fourth with a time of 16:45.

Clear Lake won the invitational with 38 points, followed by Newman with 65 and GHV was third in the 11-team field with 84 points.

Rounding out the roster for the Cardinals was Dalton Kelly, 15th, 18:21; Blake Lynch, 29th, 19:13; Nathan Larson, 35th, 19:30; Andy Schreur, 37th, 19:34; and Dalton Hawe, 39th, 19:40.

GHV Girls

The GHV girls placed seventh in the 12-team invitational. IFA-AGWSR won the meet with 61 points, followed by Newman with 87 and New Hampton with 101. GHV finished with 156 points.

Abby Christians led the Cardinal runners, finishing in fifth place with a time of 21:04. Rachel Sokol was 32nd with a time of 23:58, followed by Jillian Heitland with a time of 24:05 and a 37th place finish. Hannah Whelan was GHV’s fourth runner with a time of 24:26.

Also competing were Alison Johnson, 44th, 25:04; Nicole Upmeyer, 45th, 25:05; and Mara Anderson, 47th, 25:22.

Boys JV

Jake Hejlik, 2nd, 19:46

Sam Childress, 46th, 23:01

Kristopher Hammit, 47th, 23:01

Patrick Carew, 51st, 23:12

Simon Claric, 53rd, 23:24

Jordan Upmeyer, 66th, 24:23