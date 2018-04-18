GHV opens season with a 8-2 win

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team had both the offense and defense clicking in its season opener on Thursday, April 12. The Cardinals combined all their talents and soundly defeated Charles City, 8-2.

“For much of the match we controlled the ball. In fact, our goalie only touched the ball five times, which shows just how dominant our defense was,” said Coach Eric Williams. “Our defense really doesn’t get the recognition they deserve and this match really showed what they are capable of.”

Williams said Captain Dane Whipple anchored the group, with six players rotating in. The defense was able to hold the back line and not let much get through. And if a ball did get through, it was a long ball that was not dangerous.

The team started the scoring off quickly, with Connor Burke scoring in the first two minutes of action. Burke ended the game scoring six goals. Ryan Meyers had two goals.

Jonah Albertson led the team in assists with three, while Austin Bahensky and Colton Schroeder had one apiece.

Nick Joynt had two saves in the goalie position and Jon Loeschen had one save.

“I was extremely impressed with our team on how they have developed over the years, especially early in the season with only limited practice outside. I wasn’t sure if we would have the chemistry needed and truly didn’t know if we could play the whole field,” said Williams. “I know that we have a long way to go, but we will continue to improve and only get better as the season goes on.”