GHV lands two on TIC All-Conference teams

Two girls from the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura basketball team were named to the 2017-18 Top of Iowa West Division All-Conference teams. Senior Jillian Heitland was named to the Second Team, while freshman Jayden Frank earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Heitland led the team in scoring, steals, free throws and was third on the team in assists. For conference play, she averaged 15.6 points per game and ended the season with a total of 250 points, including 27 three-point shots. She led the team in steals with 27 and she collected 27 assists. She averaged 4.2 rebounds a game and ended the season with 67.

“We knew we would have to rely on Jillian to provide a fair share of our offensive output this year and she came through for us,” said Coach Matt Erpelding. “It took us awhile to find the right offensive system to suit this team, but once we did and everyone got comfortable in their roles, Jillian’s efficiency increased dramatically.”

Heitland had four straight games where she scored over 20 points.

“Jillian has been a big part of GHV basketball the last four years. She has grown from a role player to the one we counted on to be a leader on the team,” said Erpelding.

Frank, in her first year on the team, averaged 8.8 points per conference game. She collected 140 points for the season in conference action, including 20 three-point shots, leading the team in three-point shooting percentage. She was second on the team in steals with 25. She averaged 4.8 rebounds per game and ended the conference run with 76 rebounds.

“I think it took her a while to adjust to the increased level of play at the high school level, but once she did, she really started playing well. She raised her intensity level the last seven or eight games of the year, which helped us to be much more competitive,” said Erpelding.

Frank’s rebounding skills also really developed in the last seven games, as she led the team in four of those games, including two games with double figure totals.

The Cardinals say goodbye to two seniors. In addition to Heitland, Taylor Boggs will also be graduating this spring.