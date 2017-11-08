GHV lands eight on Class 2A District 2 All-District teams

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team was well represented on the Class 2A District 2 All-District team. The Cardinals had six players named to the First Team and two players that earned Honorable Mention recognition.

“Our defense was very good and a big reason for that was the young men that received recognition on the defensive side of the ball,” said Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “Our run offense was excellent this year and our offensive line, along with the two backs that received All-District, carried most of the load that made that possible.”

Earning First Team recognition were seniors Nick Joynt, Connor Burke, Dane Whipple and Jack Van Dusseldorp; and juniors Jace Pringnitz and Jon Erdman.

Joynt, a running back, led the team in a number of categories. He ended the season with 747-yards rushing on 96 attempts and he had 458-yards receiving on 29 catches. He had 19 touchdowns. On defense he accounted for 46 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack.

Burke was named to the list as a kicker. He made 23 PATs and he made three field goals on five attempts, his longest being 41 yards. On offense, he rushed for 268-yards on 47 attempts.

Whipple was selected as a punter and utility player. Whipple ended the season with 44 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Van Dusseldorp played on the defensive line. He ended with 16 solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

Pringnitz, a running back, rushed for 765-yards on 135 attempts. He had nine touchdowns. On defense, he had 32 solo tackles, six for a loss.

Erdman played on the offensive line.

Seniors Ryan Meyers and Anthony Sherwood earned Honorable Mention status.

Meyers was selected to the All-District team for his efforts as defensive back. He was also the team’s quarterback. On defense, he had 32 solo tackles. He completed 56 passes for 819-yards