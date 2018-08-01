GHV has seven named to TIC All-Conference teams

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team was well represented on the 2018 Top of Iowa All-Conference Baseball Teams. The Cardinals had seven players named to special teams.

Landon Dalbeck and Ryan Meyers were named to the First Team. Second Team members included Colton Schroeder and Anthony Sherwood. Brady Hess and Jared Shaw were named to the Third Team and Cade Bamrick earned Honorable Mention recognition.

The Cardinals comprised a 14-3 TIC record and an overall record of 16-9.

Senior Ryan Meyers was one of the Cardinals’ primary pitchers. He ended the conference season with a 6-3 record and started in nine games. He led the team in strike-outs with 86. He had a batting average of .386 and led the team with 29 hits for the season. He had 19 RBIs.

Dalbeck, a sophomore, ended the season with .293 conference batting average. He led the team with 22 hits, including two doubles, one triple and two homers. He also had 19 RBIs.

Schroeder, a senior, led the team in RBIs with 20. He collected 24 total hits, including three doubles and one triple. He ended the season with a batting average of .338. Schroeder also saw plenty of time on the mound, starting in seven games and compiling a 4-1 record. He struck-out 59 batters.

Sherwood, a senior, ended the season with a .282 batting average. He collected 20 hits and led the team in homers with three. He had 16 RBIs. He had a pitching record of 2-2. He started four games on the mound and struck out 35 batters.

Hess, a senior, had a batting average of .236, while Shaw ended with a batting average of .288. Bamrick ended with a batting average of .200.