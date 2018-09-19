GHV harriers use CL meet as stepping stone

(Above) Blake Lynch (left) was the top finisher for the GHV boys at Thursday’s Clear Lake Invitational. He was 19th in a time of 18:45.4.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

GHV cross country teams participated in the Clear Lake Invitational Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Regular Baptist Camp at Ventura. The Cardinal boys team finished eighth in the 13-team field, while the GHV girls were 10th among 14 teams in the varsity race.

“It was a tough course and we ran well,” said Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Coach Jeff Shore. “Courses like Clear Lake help prepare us for the end of the year.”

Boys race

Humboldt captured the team title in the boys varsity race, with Quinton Orr leading the Wildcats with a first place finish.

The Wildcats finished in a tie with Roland-Story High School at 73-points, but Humboldt was the winner based on the placement of the teams’ sixth runner. Newman Catholic was third with 74 points. GHV finished with 210 points.

Leading the way for the Cardinals was Blake Lynch, placing 19th in a time of 18:45.4. Jake Hejlik was 28th in 19:15.0, followed by Nathan Larson, 52nd, 20:25.2; Dalton Howe, 56th, 20:35.6; Kristopher Hammitt, 63rd, 21:06.4; Luke Brown, 68th, 21:16.7; and Aiden Richardson, 75th, 21:44.5.

Girls race

Humboldt also won the girls race with 59 points, outdistancing runner-up Newman Catholic with 89 and Eagle Grove with 122 points. GHV was 10th with 242 points.

The Cardinals were paced by Abby Christians, who placed third in 21:37.1. The remainder of the team ran as a pack. Mara Anderson was 53rd in 26:00.2; Alison Johnson, 58th, 26:17.8; Nicole Upmeyer, 62nd, 26:35.6; Edith Carew, 70th, 27:54.4; Sadie Oulman, 71st, 27:57.4; and Elexis Carrison, 72nd, 28:04.3.

Junior varsity

A pair of runners competed in the junior varsity girls race. Audrey Carrison was 30th in a time of 29:06.1 and Shelby Howke was 52nd in 31:55.0.

In the JV boys race, Sam Childress was the top Cardinal place winner. He was 73rd in 22:46.5. Jordan Upmeyer was 113th in 24:01.9 and Jacob Hasler was 114th in 24:02.0. Isaac Bell placed 117th in 24:11.9 and Austin Mohlis was 128th in 24:26.2. Other finishers were: Sam Wood, 167th, 26:25.0; Ashton Strom, 169th, 26:26.9; Luke Hansen, 180th, 28:59.7.