GHV grapplers split a pair of duals

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestlers split a pair of duals when they hosted Newman Catholic and Belmond-Klemme on Thursday, Jan. 18. The Cardinals topped Belmond-Klemme in a close 37-24 showdown, but fell to Newman Catholic, 48-24.

GHV started strong against Newman with a win at 152-pounds. GHV’s Jared Shaw pinned Jacob Smith in 2:45 to take a 6-0 lead. The Knights won the next three matches with two pins and a forfeit. Nick Billings got the Cardinals back on the board with a pin at 195-pounds. Billings stuck Nick Schmidt in 1:42. Tyler Nielsen picked up another pin for GHV at 285-pounds to knot the score, 18-18. Nielsen made quick work of Logan Allison with a fall in :26. Three forfeits and a loss at 120-pounds set the Cardinals back 42-18. Luke Brown picked up a win at 138-pounds by pinning Will Gribben in 1:06. Newman picked up the final win with a pin at 145-pounds for the final 48-24 victory.

The second match of the night was an exciting one. GHV started strong, picking up five wins in a row. Brown started things off with a 6-0 decision at 138-pounds. Shaw picked up a pin in :38 against Jaden Warren. Adam Heflin also picked up a pin at 160-pounds. He stuck Tristan Halfpop in 3:16. Cade Steenhard and Buck Weaver both had forfeits for a 27-0 lead. A forfeit at 182-pounds got Belmond-Klemme on the board. Nick Billings won by a 10-2 major decision, 31-6. Belmond-Klemme picked up a pin at 285-pounds. There were double forfeits at 106 and 113-pounds. Brandon Galkin received a forfeit at 120-pounds and the Broncos got forfeits at 126 and 132-pounds. The Cardinals hung on for the 37-24 victory.

On Saturday, the Cardinals competed in the Riceville Cat tournament. GHV finished in fourth place in the six-team tournament with 126 points. Estherville won with 220 points.

Brandon Galkin and Jared Shaw both earned championship honors. Galkin, at 120 pounds, won round one by a 14-12 major decision over Tripoli’s Keean Anderson. He wrestled Anderson in the second round, as well, and won by a 14-7 decision.

Jared Shaw pinned his way to a championship at 152-pounds. He pinned Riceville’s Chad Eastman in the first round in 1:17. In the second round he pinned Nathan Johnson, of Waukon, in 1:18. In the championship round, he pinned Estherville’s Royce Coakley in 1:37.

The Cardinals are 1-4 in the Top of Iowa conference and have an overall record of 4-20.

Newman Catholic (NECA) 48, GHV 24

152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Jacob Smith (NECA) (Fall 2:45) 160: Ben Jacobs (NECA) over Adam Heflin (GHV) (Fall 3:04) 170: Chase Mccleish (NECA) over (GHV) (For.) 182: Caden Kratz (NECA) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 2:37) 195: Nick Billings (GHV) over Nick Schmidt (NECA) (Fall 1:42) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Tyler Nielsen (GHV) over Logan Allison (NECA) (Fall 0:26) 106: Cael Wollner (NECA) over (GHV) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Cade Hansen (NECA) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 3:54) 126: Jacob Mcbride (NECA) over (GHV) (For.) 132: George Schmit (NECA) over (GHV) (For.) 138: Luke Brown (GHV) over Wil Gribben (NECA) (Fall 1:06) 145: Kam Black (NECA) over Cade Steenhard (GHV) (Fall 0:40)

GHV 37, Belmond-Klemme (BEKL) 24

138: Luke Brown (GHV) over Max Beminio (BEKL) (Dec 6-0) 145: Cade Steenhard (GHV) over (BEKL) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Jaden Warren (BEKL) (Fall 0:38) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Tristan Halfpop (BEKL) (Fall 3:16) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over (BEKL) (For.) 182: Tucker Kroeze (BEKL) over (GHV) (For.) 195: Nick Billings (GHV) over Alex Bartz (BEKL) (MD 10-2) 220: 285: Cameron Beminio (BEKL) over Tyler Nielsen (GHV) (Fall 2:00) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Brandon Galkin (GHV) over (BEKL) (For.) 126: Logan Heaberlin (BEKL) over (GHV)