GHV grapplers pick up two wins

Shaw claims runner-up honors at TIC Tournament

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wrestling team traveled to North Union on Thursday, Jan. 24, to face Northwood-Kensett and North Union. The Cardinals wrestled hard and came away with two big wins. The Cards topped Northwood-Kensett, 40-27 and North Union, 48-10.

Six forfeits didn’t help Northwood-Kensett’s odds against the Cardinals. GHV’s Jared Shaw, at 152-pounds, was the only wrestler to record a win. Shaw won by a 14-4 major decision against Samuel Kliment.

There were also plenty of forfeits in the match against North Union. Wrestling and winning for GHV was Buck Weaver, at 170-pounds. Weaver pinned Chalder Starnes in :22. Tyler Nielsen also recorded a pin at 285-pounds. Nielsen pinned Jake Anderson in 1:52.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the team competed in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Jared Shaw had a successful day, finishing as a runner-up at 152 pounds. Tyler Nielson, 285-pounds, placed third at the tournament.

GHV 40.0,

Northwood-Kensett (NOKE) 27.0

138: Drake Tiedemann (NOKE) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Dec 8-6) 145: Tyler Mills (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Samuel Kliment (NOKE) (MD 14-4) 160: Gideon Rollene (NOKE) over Adam Heflin (GHV) (Fall 1:40) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 195: Colton Steenhard (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 220: Rafe Van Dusseldorp (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 285: Tyler Nielsen (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Josiah Kliment (NOKE) over Drew Furst (GHV) (Fall 3:52) 132: Caden Schrage (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.)

GHV 48.0,

North Union (NOUN) 10.0

126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Luke Brown (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 160: Trevor Kruse (NOUN) over Adam Heflin (GHV) (MD 13-4) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over Chalder Starnes (NOUN) (Fall 0:22) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 195: Logan Dickherber (NOUN) over Colton Steenhard (GHV) (Fall 1:26) 220: Rafe Van Dusseldorp (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 285: Tyler Nielsen (GHV) over Jake Anderson (NOUN) (Fall 1:52) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Drew Furst (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.)

2019 Top of Iowa Conference Tournament Results:

•106 Zach Feld (16-22) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Adams (Osage) 36-15 won by fall over Feld 16-22 (Fall 1:24); Cons. Round 1 - Feld 16-22 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - Nathan Brumm (Saint Ansgar) 16-22 won by fall over Feld 16-22 (Fall 4:37)

•120 Drew Furst (19-24) placed 8th and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 31-16 won by fall over Furst 19-24 (Fall 0:00). Cons. Round 1 - Furst 19-24 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - Furst 19-24 won by fall over Matthew Hall (Saint Ansgar) 5-10 (Fall 1:08). Cons. Round 3 - Furst 19-24 won by fall over Matt Larson (West Hancock) 18-20 (Fall 5:34). 7th Place Match - Cade Hardy (North Butler) 24-17 won by fall over Furst 19-24 (Fall 4:12)

•126 Brandon Galkin (7-17) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 33-9 won by fall over Galkin 7-17 (Fall 0:45). Cons. Round 1 - Galkin 7-17 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - Galkin 7-17 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 - Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 33-16 won by fall over Galkin 7-17 (Fall 1:00)

•138 Luke Brown (20-24) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 38-3 won by major decision over Brown 20-24 (MD 18-6). Cons. Round 1 - Brown 20-24 won by fall over Sam Juenger (Saint Ansgar) 9-18 (Fall 3:07). Cons. Round 2 -Brown 20-24 won by fall over Peyton Woodbeck (Eagle Grove) 5-7 (Fall 3:49). Cons. Round 3 - George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 29-11 won by fall over Brown 20-24 (Fall 0:47)

•152 Jared Shaw (20-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Shaw 20-4 received a bye. Quarterfinal - Shaw 20-4 won by fall over Max Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 8-17 (Fall 1:08). Semifinal - Shaw 20-4 won by fall over Colin Muller (Osage) 33-18 (Fall 2:44). 1st Place Match - Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) 40-2 won by decision over Shaw 20-4 (Dec 4-3)

•160 Adam Heflin (24-19) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Heflin 24-19 won by fall over Jorge Perez (Eagle Grove) 4-13 (Fall 0:19). Quarterfinal - Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 40-3 won by fall over Heflin 24-19 (Fall 2:27). Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Marker (Central Springs) 30-15 won by fall over Heflin 24-19 (Fall 3:56). Cons. Round 3 - Heflin 24-19 won by fall over Donnie Kielman (North Butler) 6-14 (Fall 1:11). 7th Place Match - Heflin 24-19 won by fall over Nash Holmgaard (Newman Catholic) 9-12 (Fall 0:53)

•170 Buck Weaver (13-21) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Weaver 13-21 received a bye. Quarterfinal - Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 29-5 won by fall over Weaver 13-21 (Fall 2:23). Cons. Round 2 - Victor Frias (Eagle Grove) 18-16 won by fall over Weaver 13-21 (Fall 2:35). Cons. Round 3 - Brody Brandstad (Northwood-Kensett) 17-20 won by fall over Weaver 13-21 (Fall 1:32).

•182 Nick Billings (22-20) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Billings 22-20 received a bye. Quarterfinal - Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) 26-3 won by tech fall over Billings 22-20 (TF-1.5 2:09 (19-3). Cons. Round 2 - Owen Muller (Osage) 23-22 won by decision over Billings 22-20 (Dec 9-3). Cons. Round 3 - Billings 22-20 won by fall over Logan Dickherber (North Union) 9-20 (Fall 2:34). 7th Place Match - Billings 22-20 won by injury default over Matthew Muller (Rockford) 5-11 (Inj. 0:00)

•220 Rafe Van Dusseldorp (2-2) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Asche (Nashua-Plainfield) 17-17 won by fall over Van Dusseldorp 2-2 (Fall 3:22). Cons. Round 1 - Van Dusseldorp 2-2 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 - Van Dusseldorp 2-2 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 - Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) 28-10 won by decision over Van Dusseldorp 2-2 (Dec 1-0)

•285 Tyler Nielsen (23-10) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Nielsen 23-10 won by fall over Jacob Titus (Rockford) 10-29 (Fall 0:45). Quarterfinal - Nielsen 23-10 won by fall over Dalton DeWitt (Central Springs) 25-22 (Fall 1:35). Semifinal - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 35-4 won by fall over Nielsen 23-10 (Fall 0:56). Cons. Round 3 - Nielsen 23-10 won by fall over Austin Kelso (Forest City) 25-21 (Fall 3:30). 3rd Place Match - Nielsen 23-10 won by fall over Levi Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 23-12 (Fall 1:03)