GHV grapplers compete in Eagle Invite

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team competed in the Eagle Invite on Thursday, Dec. 22.

St. Ansgar 54, GHV 24

Despite a strong showing in the lower weights, GHV couldn’t collect enough points, and St. Ansgar topped the Cards, 54-24.

Five wrestlers picked up wins for GHV:

Drew Furst, 106 pounds, won by forfeit.

Austin Case, 113 pounds, pinned Sam Juenger in :31.

At 126 pounds, Caleb Renner won by a 7-4 decision over Connor Springer.

Brady Hess won at 145 pounds with a 9-5 decision over Bryan Schmidt.

Connor Shaw picked up GHV’s second pin of the night at 182 pounds. He pinned Jacob Hemann in :44.

GHV 48, St. Edmond 12

GHV picked up two pins and plenty of forfeits, as they easily defeated St. Edmond, 48-12.

Adam Heflin pinned Ty Smith in 4:51 at 152 pounds. Also collecting a pin was Drew Furst, at 106 pounds. Furst pinned Katie Julius in :18.

Both teams forfeited the 132, 160 and 170 pound matches.

Collecting forfeits for the night were Brady Hess, Adam Heflin, Conner Shaw, Buck Weaver, Tyler Nielsen, Austin Case and Luke Brown.

Eagle Grove 60, GHV 18

Eagle Grove pinned seven wrestlers on their way to a 60-18 victory over the Cardinals.

Conner Shaw and Austin Case were the only Cardinals to pick up wins. Shaw pinned Austin Burgwin in 1:43 at 182 pounds. Austin Case picked up the other pin at 113 pounds, when he stuck Max Pamperin in :42.

Caleb Renner won by forfeit at 126 pounds.

Marshalltown 60, GHV 19

The Cardinals had to forfeit five matches, helping Marshalltown roll over GHV 60-19 in a dual.

Three Cardinals collected wins.

Conner Shaw won by a 19-9 major decision over Chayton French at 182 pounds.

Austin Case pinned Jay Drummer in :32 at 113 pounds.

Brady Hess won by a 7-6 decision at 145 pounds.

Brandon Galkin received a forfeit at 120 pounds.