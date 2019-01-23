GHV girls win one; lose one

(Above) GHV’s Jade Hanson keeps her eye on the basket as she drives past a Belmond-Klemme defender. Hanson finished the game with 12-points and five rebounds. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos, 81-23. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

By Michelle Watson

What a difference a couple of days can make. The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team faced a very tough West Hancock team, and then turned around and rolled over Belmond-Klemme.

West Hancock 75, GHV 45

West Hancock showed GHV why they are undefeated. The Eagles downed the Cardinals, 75-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Britt.

West Hancock (11-0, 15-0) took advantage of GHV turnovers early in the game, scoring 12-points in the first quarter off Cardinal miscues. Combine that with a 15-2 run, and the Eagles jumped to a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

GHV started to get frustrated in the second quarter, fouling the Eagles and sending them to the line, where they connected on eight free throws. West Hancock’s solid free throw shooting helped them to a 40-23 lead by halftime.

“This was a very physical game by both teams, resulting in 64 free throws,” said Coach Matt Frank. “A split lip on their team and a black eye on ours, proved how physical it was.”

The Cardinal offense had a hard time getting going in the second half. Mara Anderson connected on a field goal after two-minutes of play to score GHV’s first points of the half. The Eagles ended the third quarter with back-to-back threes to lead, 59-33.

Vanessa Olson came off the bench and sunk four free throws for the Cardinals at the end of the fourth quarter.

Jayden Frank and Morgan Ryerson both hit two three-point shots and led the team with nine points apiece. Anderson was the next leading scorer with six points. Maddie Williams, Chloe Frank, Jenna Hanson and Olson all had five points apiece. Jade Hanson rounded out the scoring with two points.

Jayden Frank had a solid game under the basket, with 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. She also had two assists and one steal. Jade Hanson also had a good game with nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Williams grabbed five rebounds to go with her two steals.

Also collecting two steals apiece were Ryerson and Olson.

“Morgan Ryerson shot the ball well and her confidence is really growing. Jade Hanson also played well, with nine rebounds before fouling out in the third quarter,” said Frank.

GHV 81, Belmond-Klemme 23

The Cardinals were on a shooting spree Thursday night, Jan. 17, when they faced Belmond-Klemme (2-10, 2-12) at home. The game was moved from Friday to Thursday night, with the threat of inclement weather moving into the area.

GHV got the scoring underway early. Morgan Ryerson connected on back-to-back threes, followed by a trey by Chloe Frank to take an early 19-4 lead. Jayden Frank hit a three-pointer of her own to close the first quarter, 27-6.

“Chloe had her first start of the season and helped spark the big first quarter,” said Coach Matt Frank.

A team effort in the second quarter, racked up another 25-points for the Cards. Six players were able to score, as GHV took a huge 52-13 lead into the break.

The Cardinals didn’t let up in the second half. GHV outscored the Broncos, 16-4, in the third quarter for a 68-17 lead.

The bench was cleared in the fourth quarter, giving everyone a chance to play in the 81-23 victory.

Ten players contributed to the score for the Cardinals. Five players were able to score in double figures. Jayden Frank led the way with 18-points, followed by Ryerson with 13. Chloe Frank, Maddie Williams and Jade Hanson all had 12-points apiece.

“Jayden’s rebounding effort is top notch,” said Frank. “It’s something she really committed to half way through the season last year and she takes pride in it. She is sixth in the conference for total rebounds from a guard position.”

Jayden Frank had a double-double, collecting 10 rebounds. Jade Hanson hauled in five, while Jenna Hanson had four and Williams, Nicole Upmeyer, Rachel Hejlik and Vanessa Olson all had three apiece.

Williams and Ryerson led the team in assists with five apiece. Chloe Frank dished out four, while Upmeyer and Olson had three each.

Jayden Frank and Williams led the team in steals with three apiece.

Chloe Frank had two blocked shots, while Jade Hanson and Jena Hanson each had one.

The Cardinals are currently in the middle of the pack in the Top of Iowa West division with a 7-5 record. They have an overall record of 7-8.