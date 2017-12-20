GHV girls suffer two losses

It was a tough week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls, as they dropped two contests, moving their record to 2-3, 3-5.

Bishop Garrigan 45, GHV 34

The Cardinal girls gave undefeated Bishop Garrigan (4-0, 7-0) a good game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, but in the end it was the Golden Bears that prevailed.

GHV opened the game with a strong first quarter. A seven-point run gave the Cards a 10-4 lead. With :03 remaining Bishop Garrigan closed the gap with a three-point shot to end the quarter, 10-7.

Midway through the second quarter, the Golden Bears got the advantage and took over the lead, 15-14. GHV went on a six-point run to regain the lead before another last second, three-point shot by Bishop Garrigan put them back on top, 22-20, heading into the half.

“Our defense did a really good job of identifying their leading scorer and making things difficult for her. We held her scoreless the entire first half, but did break down and allow her an open three at the buzzer to end the first half,” said Coach Matt Erpelding. “I felt that shot really changed the momentum heading into the locker room. Had we not given up that shot, and had been better at the free throw line, I honestly feel we would have come out of this game with the victory.”

The Golden Bears held onto a four-point lead for the entire third quarter, 32-28.

Back-to-back threes by Bishop Garrigan gave them a 10-point lead, 40-30. The deficit was too much for the Cardinals to regain and they fell, 45-34.

Jayden Frank led the Cardinals with 11 points. Mara Anderson chipped in eight and Jillian Heitland added seven.

Anderson led the team under the boards with 11 rebounds. Jade Hanson grabbed nine and Heitland had seven.

Anderson led the team in as