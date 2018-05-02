GHV girls start strong on the track

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura track team is off to a strong start to the 2018 season. The team has overcome the weather obstacles of the season to post some solid times.

GHV Time Meet

On Thursday, April 12, GHV hosted a time meet between snow storms. No team score was kept and no field events were held.

Maddie Hinz picked up a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.29.

Abby Christians and Jillian Heitland picked up second place finishes in the 3000 meter run and the 400 meter hurdles respectively. Christians ran her race in 13:02.32, while Heitland finished in 1:14.49.

The sprint medley team of Hinz, Amanda Bierle, Jayden Hughes and Sadie Oulman placed second with a time of 2:04.15.

Also capturing a second place finish was the 4x100 team of Rachel Hejlik, Hinz, Bierle and Hughes. They finished in 55.79.

Other place winners included:

*100: Jayden Hughes, 4th, 13.78

*100 Hurdles: Mara Anderson, 3rd, 17.54

*1500: Abby Christians, 4th 6:04.32

GHV Meet

It was a beautiful night on Monday, April 23, for GHV to host another meet. The Cardinals placed third out of seven teams with 105 points. Osage won the meet with 135, followed by Central Springs with 112.

“The perfect weather helped our performances,” said Coach Dyan Childress. “For not getting much of a chance to practice our field events, our throwers and jumpers started off nicely.”

Leading the way in the field events was Amanda Bierle, who won the high jump by clearing 4’8”. Rachel Hejlik placed second in the shot put with a toss of 32’ 8.75.”

Another highlight was Abby Christians winning both the 3000 meter run and 1500. She took significant time off both, winning the 3000 in 12:14.59 and the 1500 in 5:48.76.

Maddie Hinz ran a personal best in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in second with a time of 16.71.

Jillian Heitland also came away with a second place finish. She ran the 400 meter hurdles in 1:13.74.

Other place winners included:

*High Jump: Emma Whelan, 4th, 4’6”.

*Long Jump: Lorna Whelan, 3rd, 12’10”

*100: Jayden Hughes, 5th, 13.89

*100 Hurdles: Mara Anderson, 3rd, 17.97

*200: Hughes, 3rd, 28.67

*4x400: Jillian Heitland, Anderson, Sadie Oulman, Rachel Sokol, 4th, 4:52.28

Forest City Meet

Despite some tired legs from the night before, the Cardinals posted standard times at the Forest City Meet on Tuesday, April 24. GHV placed fourth in the seven team field with 62 points. Iowa Falls-Alden won the meet with 162.

“This meet served as a chance to condition us for the following meet on fresh legs,” said Coach Dyan Childress. “Of course, we always want to run out best, but we also have to be realistic about what our bodies are capable of.”

Jillian Heitland proved she’s capable of capturing a first place finish in the 400 meter hurdles. Heitland ran the race in 1:16.44.

Rachel Hejlik placed second in the shot put with a throw of 32’7”.

Also scoring points:

*High Jump: Emma Whelan, 3rd, 4’8”; Amanda Bierle, 5th, 4’6”

*Long Jump: Maddie Hinz, 3rd, 14’11.5”

*3000: Abby Christians, 5th, 12.47.03