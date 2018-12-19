GHV girls split a pair of games

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls split a pair of games last week, moving their record to 4-2, 4-3.

GHV 66, Lake Mills 58

A dominate first half aided the GHV girls as they picked up a 66-58 victory against Lake Mills (2-3, 3-4) on Friday, Dec. 14, on the road.

The Cardinals got things rolling in the first quarter, helped by back-to-back threes by Chloe Frank and Maddie Williams, giving GHV an early 11-5 lead. A 10-point run to end the first quarter put the Cards up, 21-9.

The first quarter proved to be the difference in the game, as the rest of the quarters saw balanced scoring.

“We had a 13-point lead at halftime, which was enough of a cushion, even though Lake Mills outscored us by five in the second half,” said Coach Matt Frank.

The team had a hard time controlling Lake Mills’ Jessa Gasteiger, who ended the night with a game high 27-points.

Another plus the Cardinals had going for them was their aggressive play. The team’s speed proved very useful, as they collected 18 steals. Maddie Williams and Morgan Ryerson led that charge with four steals apiece.

Williams, Jayden Frank and Chloe Frank combined for 49-points. Williams ended the night with 17-points, while Jayden Frank and Chloe Frank each had 16-points. Chloe Frank had an impressive night from the three-point line, sinking four of eight shots.

Rebound leaders included Jayden Frank with seven, Williams hauled in six and Chloe Frank and Jade Hanson both had four boards.

Williams led the team in assists with seven.

Osage 65, GHV 49

The Cardinals faced third-ranked Osage on Saturday, Dec. 15.

“It was quick turnaround to face such a tough team on Saturday, “said Coach Matt Frank. “They are a very strong team that rebound the ball very well and we did not do a good job of keeping them off the boards or handling their press in the first half.”

A 10-point run in the first quarter got Osage out to an early 17-9 lead.

The Green Devils held the Cardinals to just six points in the second quarter. Osage headed to the locker room with a hefty 31-15 lead.

GHV made some adjustments at halftime. Maddie Williams, Chloe Frank and Morgan Ryerson all connected on three-point shots in the third quarter to end the period trailing by 19, 52-33.

A four-point play by Morgan Ryerson and a coast-to-coast layup by Chloe Frank helped the Cards to cut the deficit to 12-points in the fourth quarter, 59-47. Unfortunately for GHV, that was as close as they could get. Osage pulled off a 65-49 win.

Jayden Frank and Chloe Frank both reached double figures, with 13 and 12 points respectively. They also led the team in rebounds with four apiece.

Morgan Ryerson and Maddie Williams both had seven points, and Mara Anderson added six and Jade Hanson had four points.

Jayden Frank led the team in assists with four. Collecting two steals apiece were Jayden Frank, Chloe Frank, Ryerson and Hanson.