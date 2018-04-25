GHV girls soccer team falls in season opener to IF-A

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team has been battling the weather all season, but did manage to get a game in between snow storms. The Cardinals traveled to Iowa Falls on Tuesday, April 17, to face the Cadets.

The two teams played a close game, with the score knotted at 0-0 at the end of the first half. Iowa Falls-Alden had a quick scoring spree to open the second half, which GHV was unable to answer. The Cadets took home the 3-0 victory.

“Today we played a great game, despite losing,” said Coach Hanna Devries, who is in her first season as head coach. “The girls did a great job throughout the game and had a strong defense to back it up. None of the girls gave up even after the hiccup.”

Starters for the Cardinals were Abby Kale, Alaina Scott, Tehya Mitchell, Brielle Smeby, Bretta Carolus, Maddie Williams, Payton Eichelberger, Cherrice Risius, Alison Johnson, Jacki Van Oort and Morgan Westendorf.

“This game sure prepared us for the next one and we’ll be ready,” said DeVries.