GHV girls rolling over competition

Clarion-Goldfield Meet

One Frayne on the girls golf team was good, but this year the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls golf team has two. Junior Bailee Frayne, who led the team last season, claiming TIC medalist honors and placing third at the Class 3A State Golf Meet, is joined this season by her freshman sister, Carlee Frayne.

In her first varsity match, Carlee scored a two on the par five second hole for an albatross (a double eagle, which is more rare than a hole-in-one). The shot helped her to record the winning score for the Cards, a 37.

“Carlee’s albatross on the second hole was a first for me. I’ve never witnessed anyone, high school player or adult, go three-under-par on one hole,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

Bailee was only three strokes behind her with a 40. Rounding out the score for the Cards was Rachel Enright with a 54, Paige Penning shot a 61 and Kayla Leerar recorded a 65.

GHV topped Clarion-Goldfield in the meet, 192-218.

“I’m very pleased with our team’s score for our first competition of the season,” said Greiman. “Bailee looked solid and Rachel, Paige and Kayla all experienced a couple of bad holes, but I’m confident they will be able to improve their overall scores as we proceed through the season.”

Britt Meet

The GHV girls won their second meet of the year on Friday, April 7, when they traveled to Britt. The Cardinals shot a 190 to win the meet. West Hancock shot a 309 and North Union had an incomplete score.

Carlee Frayne led the GHV team with a 40. Bailee Frayne was only one stroke behind her with a 41. Rounding out the score was Rachel Enright with a 53, Paige Penning shot a 56 and Kayla Leerar had a 58. Cassie Eichmann shot a 75.

“Improvement by Rachel, Paige and Kayla allowed us to take a couple of strokes off the team total compared to our previous meet,” said Coach Todd Greiman. “All of the girls know where they can pick up a few strokes, now it’s just a matter of getting it done.”

Belmond-Klemme Meet

The GHV team easily captured a triangular title at the Belmond-Klemme meet held Monday, April 10. The Cardinals outdistanced their nearest competitor by 43 strokes. GHV won the meet with 190, followed by Bishop Garrigan with 233 and Belmond-Klemme carded a 268.

GHV’s Bailee Frayne was the meet medalist with a 41 and Carlee Frayne was the runner-up with a 44. Rounding out the GHV score was Rachel Enright with a 49, Paige Penning recorded a 56 and Kayla Leerar ended with a 60.

“Our team score is amazing, considering that Belmond’s par is 37 and the weather was a factor,” said Coach Todd Greiman. “It was nice to see three scores under 50. Bailee and Carlee have been solid and now it looks like Rachel is starting to come around like I hoped. Our progress has been encouraging and hopefully we’ll be able to continue improving.”