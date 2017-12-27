GHV girls roll over opponents

(Above) GHV’s Sadie Oulman provides some tough defense against Humboldt, while Maddie Williams comes to lend a hand. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls headed into the holiday break on an upswing, picking up two victories to move their record to 3-4, 5-6.

GHV 56, Eagle Grove 24

Defense was the name of the game Tuesday night, Dec. 19, when the GHV girls held Eagle Grove to 20 percent shooting from the field on their way to a Top of Iowa Conference victory.

The Cardinals opened strong, scoring the first six points. The Eagles scored one basket before GHV went on a seven-point run, 13-2. By the end of the first quarter, the Cards racked up 19 points and held the Eagles to just five.

The scoring onslaught continued in the second quarter, with GHV outscoring Eagle Grove 10-5 for a halftime score of 29-10.

“We got off to a good start offensively due in large part to some easy transition baskets and very good patience on the offensive end,” said Coach Matt Erpelding. “Our defense was effective in keeping them from getting many open looks.”

Jillian Heitland had a hot hand in the third quarter, scoring nine points, and aiding in the Cardinals’ 14-point unanswered run. GHV led 48-16 by the end of the third.

The bench was cleared in the fourth quarter and each team scored eight points for the final, 56-24 victory.

“We were able to get several girls some quality minutes tonight, so that’s always a bonus,” said Erpelding.

The Cardinals had two players reach double digits. Heitland led the team with 18-points, followed by Mara Anderson with 10. Jade Hanson added eight and Jayden Frank put in six-points.

Anderson led the team in rebounds with eight. Frank and Nicole Upmeyer each grabbed five boards and Heitland and Maddie Williams had four apiece.

Williams led the team in assists and steals with four in each category. Heitland also had four steals and Frank grabbed three. Jenna Hanson had two blocked shots. Frank, Upmeyer and Taylor Boggs had one block apiece.

GHV 44, Humboldt 39

The Cardinals picked up another big win against non-conference opponent Humboldt on Thursday, Dec. 21, at home.

“We had a sloppy start, turning over the ball three of our first five possessions, but we did settle in and finish the quarter strong,” said Coach Matt Erpelding.

The Wildcats put in six points before the Cardinals found their rhythm and got on the board. Jayden Frank went on a run of her own, putting in nine-points to end the fourth quarter with a 15-12 lead.

GHV stretched the lead to 23-15 in the second quarter. Humboldt fought back and put in a lay-up and a three-pointer to close the gap, 23-20. Maddie Williams sunk a three to close the first half with a 28-20 lead.

Jillian Heitland and Morgan Ryerson each made two free-throws to end the third quarter with a 37-26 lead.

The Cardinals stumbled in the fourth quarter, allowing the Wildcats back into the game. Humboldt went on an eight-point unanswered run to pull to within three, 37-34. In the end, it was GHV’s free throw shooting ability that saved the game. Heitland made four free throws in a row and Williams sunk one to finish the game with a 44-39 victory.

“Jillian and Maddie combined to knock down seven out of 10 free throws and we had a couple of big defensive stops to help us get the win,” said Erpelding.

Heitland, who was 8/10 from the free throw line, led the team with 11-points, Frank and Sadie