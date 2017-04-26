GHV girls place third at home meet

(Above) GHV’s Jayden Hughes (center) won the 200 meter dash in 28.12 at the Cardinal Relays. Hughes also placed third in the 100 meter dash and competed in two successful relay teams. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Cardinal Relays

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track team recorded their highest team score of the season when they hosted a home meet on Thursday, April 20.

The Cardinals placed third in the eight-team meet with 113.5 points. Central Springs won the meet with 145 points and Hampton-Dumont was runner-up with 128 points.

“The girls are really trying hard to break their own goals. When this happens they place higher and score more points,” said Coach Dyan Childress. “It’s nice to run on our home track. We have the nicest track in North Iowa and run one of the best meets around.”

A highlight of the meet was Jayden Hughes and Jillian Heitland both winning their individual events. Hughes won the 200 meter dash in 28.12. Heitland claimed the top spot in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 73.21.

Hannah Whelan was second in the 1500 meter run and also in the 3000 meter run. She ran the 1500 in 5:57.36 and she completed the 3000 meter run in 12:45.92 The sprint medley team of Mara Anderson, Maddie Hinz, Hughes ad Alison Blizzard was also second with a time of 2:02.66. Also finishing second was the shuttle hurdle team of Anderson, Hinz, Rachel Hejlik and Heitland in 73.73. Another second place went to the 4x100 meter relay team of Blizzard, Heitland, Hinz and Hughes, with a time of 54.99

Hughes was third in the 100 meter dash in 13.9. Hejlik was third in the shot put with a throw of 32’06”.

Other events that placed included:

*Long jump - Hinz, fourth, 14’3”

*High jump - Emma Whelan, fourth, 4’4”

*400 meter dash - Blizzard, fourth, 66.93

*100 meter hurdles - Heitland, fourth, 17.9; Anderson, sixth, 18.04

*400 meter hurdles - Anderson, fourth, 77.41

*3000 meter run - Larson, fifth, 13:12.97

*4x800 meter relay - Rachel Sokol, Hannah Wellik Nicole Upmeyer, Hailey Mullins, fifth, 12:07.82

*1500 meter run, Sokol, sixth, 6:05.61.

Charles City Meet

The Cardinals finished in the middle of the pack at Charles City on Friday, April 21. GHV was fourth in the eight-team meet with 67 points. Charles City won the met with 185.5 points and St. Ansgar was second with 101 points.

Emma Whelan was the only Cardinal to capture a first place finish. She won the high jump, clearing 4’9”.

Jayden Hughes came in second in both the 100 and the 200 meter dash. She ran the 100 meter dash in 13.32 and the 200 in 27.91.

The shuttle hurdle team placed third with a time of 1:15.37. Members of the relay were Mara Anderson, Maddie Hinz, Rachel Hejlik and Jillian Heitland. Heitland also placed third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:13.36. Alison Blizzard completed the 800 meter run in 2:41.79, good for third place.

Other events that placed for the Cardinals included:

•4x800 meter relay - Rachel Sokol, Hannah Wellik, Nicole Upmeyer, Hailey Mullins, fifth, 12:12.77

•100 meter hurdles - Heitland, fifth, 17.58; Anderson, sixth, 17.91

•1500 meter run - Larson, fifth, 6:05.61

•4x400 meter relay - Hinz, Anderson, Heitland, Blizzard, sixth, 4:51.93.