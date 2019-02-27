GHV girls land three on Top of Iowa West All-Conference teams

By Michelle Watson

Three Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball players were named to the 2018-19 Top of Iowa West Division All-Conference Teams.

Jayden Frank, a sophomore, was named to the First Team. Chloe Frank, a freshman earned Second Team honors, while Jade Hanson, a senior was recognized for Honorable Mention.

Jayden Frank moved up the ranks from Honorable Mention last year as a freshman to claim a spot on the First Team. She improved her field goal percentage, scoring average, rebounding, assists and steals from last year. She is seventh in the conference in scoring, tenth in rebounding and twelfth in assists. She averaged 12.1 points per game and scored 267 total points for the year. She also led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.9 a game. She finished the season with 52 assists, 42 steals and 15 blocked shots.

“As the most accomplished returning scorer, defensive focus was on her more this year,” said Coach Matt Frank. “Jayden had to do many things for the team this year. She always gives great effort and is a fierce competitor. She proved to be more of a scorer this year after being mostly a three-point shooter last year and her defense was much improved.”

Chloe Frank had a stellar freshman year, setting several GHV records. Her 52 made three-pointers and six three-pointers in one game are both school records. = She also scored 32 points in one game, which is the second highest in school history. Her scoring average, of 12.0 per game, is also a record for a freshman. Chloe led the conference in three-point shots. She was fourth in the conference in three point percentage and eighth in scoring average. She led the team in steals with 43.

“Chloe came off the bench for most of the season. I wanted to have that offensive spark come in. She moved into the starting lineup the last eight games,” said Coach Matt Frank. “Her defense at the top of the press and on ball pressure attributed to our success.”

Jade was the team’s post presence on the offensive and defensive end of the court. She had 58 offensive rebounds, which placed her fourth in school history. Her 116 total rebounds placed her fifth in school ranks. She was also a leader in blocked shots with 22.

“Jade played in 85 career varsity games. Her career high of 25-points against Rockford propelled us to our tenth win,” said Matt Frank. “She led us in charges taken and her leadership and toughness will be missed.”