GHV girls hoping to turn season around

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team is looking to turn their season around after recording four losses in action last week.

Eagle Grove 18, GHV 7

The Cardinals saw the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 18-7 loss to Eagle Grove on Monday, June 5.

GHV’s bats were as hot as the Eagles, as the Cards collected 13 hits to the Eagles’ 15 in the slug fest.

“We are having quality at-bats, we just need to limit the number of free bases with walks and errors on defense and we can turn our season around,” said Coach Matt Graham.

Eagle Grove took an early 5-0 lead before the Cardinals got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Jayden Hughes smacked a triple and was brought in when Mackenzie Van Gerpen hit a ground ball.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the fourth inning with singles by Macey Spilman and Jacki Van Oort.

The Eagles had another big inning, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Bailee Pitzenberger took the loss for GHV. She went four innings, giving up nine runs, nine hits and striking out one. Maddie Graham also saw some time on the mound. She gave up six hits and allowed nine runs.

Hughes, Van Gerpen and Abby Kale had multiple hits for the Cardinals. Van Oort and Van Gerpen each drove in two runs to lead the Cardinals.

Osage 14, GHV 1

It was a short game on Tuesday, June 6, when the Osage Green Devils dominated the Cardinals in three innings, 14-1.

GHV’s lone run was scored by Jackie Van Oort on an RBI by Mackenzie Van Gerpen in the first inning.

Osage scored seven runs in both the first and second innings.

Van Oort led the team with two hits.

Ashley Markla took the loss for GHV. She gave up nine hits and 14 runs.

Rockford 10, GHV 7

It was a back and forth battle when GHV hosted Rockford on Thursday, June 8.

Rockford scored four runs in the first inning and GHV followed that with two of their own, with Jayden Hughes and Jacki Van Oort crossing the plate.

Rockford led by one run at the end of the fourth inning, 5-4.

GHV had a big sixth inning. Maddie Graham scored first to knot the game, 5-5. Jillian Heitland stole home for another run, followed by Van Oort who scored on a wild pitch to take a 7-5.

A home run in the seventh inning by Rockford’s Marissa Norby brought in three runs and that was all it took for a 10-7 Rockford victory.

Bailee Pitzenberger took the loss for GHV. She gave up 12 hits, 10 runs and struck out four.

Hughes had two hits for the Cards. Trinity Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Heitland, Hughes and Van Oort turned on the speed to collect two stolen bases apiece.

“We are so close to making the plays necessary to win games, we just can’t get over the hump,” said Coach Matt Graham. “Once we get the confidence to make the plays, we will be able to win some games during the second half of the season.”

North Union 12, GHV 0

North Union rolled over GHV in three innings to capture a 12-0 victory on Friday, June 9.

The Warriors recorded nine runs in the first inning and followed that with three more in the second.

GHV got to bat the top of the third, but failed to score, ending the game.

Jayden Hughes was the only Cardinal to get a hit in the game.

Ashley Markla recorded the loss for GHV. She gave up nine hits and 12 runs.