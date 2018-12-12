GHV girls give ranked West Hancock a hard time

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls evened their record at 2-2 last week. The games included a near-upset of rival West Hancock, followed by a lopsided win over Belmond-Klemme. The Cards will be looking to add to their win streak with three games this week.

West Hancock 56, GHV 52

The Cardinals gave second ranked (1A) West Hancock all they could handle in a game played Tuesday, Dec. 4. Free throws down the stretch proved to be the difference, as the Eagles outscored the Cards 17-13 in the final frame, scoring seven of those points from the free throw line on their way to a 56-52 victory.

It was a close game throughout, as West Hancock took a 19-13 lead after one quarter of play. The teams were even in the second quarter and went to the locker room at half with GHV trailing, 28-22.

Halftime adjustments paid off for the Cardinals. They poured in 17 third quarter points and Morgan Ryerson hit a tough buzzer beater at the end of the third to knot the score at 39-39 heading into the final eight-minutes.

“Our team came out ready to play. I told them that were playing the number two rated team and all the pressure was on them, so just have fun and play hard. We handled their press much better than we have in the past, but need to improve at attacking a press, not just breaking it,” said Coach Matt Frank. “I could not be happier with the effort and enthusiasm they played with and how much the bench was into the game and supporting each other.”

Freshman Chloe Frank had a great offensive night, shooting 7/12, including 6/9 three pointers on her way to 21 points. The point total and made three-pointers are both freshman records at GHV.

As a team, the Cardinals set a school record by making 10 three-pointers in the game.

Jayden Frank put in 10-points and Maddie Williams finished with seven. Jade Hanson scored six, Morgan Ryerson five, and Mara Anderson put in three points in the game.

Jayden Frank topped the team in rebounds with eight, followed by Hanson with six. Hanson also recorded three blocked shots in the game. Lorna Whelan had a great game defensively and kept constant pressure on the Eagles’ ball handler.

West Hancock benefited from 21 turnovers committed by the Cards and out-rebounded them 39-30. The Eagles also made 19 offensive rebounds, compared to seven for GHV, helping them to score 24 points in the paint, compared to 12 for the Cardinals.

“The two things that hurt us the most were giving up too many offensive rebounds and missing five of 11 free throws,” said Coach Frank. “The team showed a lot of toughness to be down the entire first half and to fight back and have a lead with two-minutes to go. That is what helps us grow; now we need to learn to close those games out. They are beginning to believe in themselves and know if they work hard, play together, and have fun we can win some games. I need to keep improving right along with them and I tell them that. This is a great group of kids and a joy to work with.”

GHV 62, B-K 28

The Cardinals jumped to an 18-3 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 62-28 victory over Belmond-Klemme Friday, Dec. 7.

“It was a game we expected to win after a good game against number two ranked West Hancock,” said Coach Matt Frank. “We had a let down at the start of the third quarter before pulling away. We did not shoot well, but assisted on 16 of 22 field goals and had 11 blocked shots.”

Jayden Frank led the team with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Chloe Frank was also in double digits scoring with 10. Maddie Williams and Mara Anderson had seven points apiece. Nicole Upmeyer and Jade Hanson followed with six points each. Mykenzie Darg put in five points. Jenna Hanson, Vanessa Olson and Macey Spilman each scored two and Kelsey Watson got into the scorebook with one point.

On the boards, Morgan Ryerson had seven rebounds to go with her four assists, while Hanson and Upmeyer grabbed five rebounds apiece.

GHV 34, Bishop Garrigan 24

The Cardinals came out on top of a low scoring affair on Monday night, Dec. 10, when they faced Bishop Garrigan (3-1, 4-1).

Neither team could get much going in the first half. The quarter ended with the Golden Bears gaining a one-point advantage, 5-4.

Maddie Williams got things rolling in the second quarter, with a bucket, and a steal, followed by another basket to take a 11-7 lead. Two baskets at the end of the second quarter put B-G back in the game, allowing the Cardinals only a two-point lead heading into half-time, 13-11.

GHV opened the second half with a five-point run, 18-11. The third quarter ended by Morgan Ryerson sinking a three-pointer that sparked a seven-point stretch by the Cardinals, 25-13.

The Golden Bears went on a run of their own in the fourth quarter and got to within six-points, 30-24, but that’s where it ended and the Cardinals won, 34-24.

Williams led the team with nine-points, followed by Jade Hanson with seven. Nicole Upmeyer chipped in six and Jayden Frank and Ryerson had five-points each.

Jayden Frank had a great night under the basket, hauling in 12 rebounds. Jade Hanson grabbed five.

Williams led the team in assists and steals, with four and three respectively. Jayden Frank had three assists. Chloe Frank and Mara Anderson had two steals apiece.