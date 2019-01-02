GHV girls fall in heartbreaker

by Michelle Watson

Despite leading for most of the game, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls (5-2, 5-4) couldn’t hang on at the end and dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Humboldt (3-6) on Thursday, Dec. 20.

The team was plagued by unfortunate events throughout the game, including a player getting hurt and two players fouling out.

“I knew it would be a tough game with the long bus ride and the game being just before break,” said Coach Matt Frank. “We played good enough to win, we just let it slip away in the fourth quarter.”

The first quarter was close the entire time. Chloe Frank hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to end the quarter with a three-point lead for the Cards, 15-12.

The Wildcats went on a six-point unanswered run to take their first lead of the game, 18-15. Free throw shooting was key for the Cardinals, allowing them to regain the lead, 23-21. A three-point shot by Maddie Williams and another bucket by Jade Hanson gave the Cards a seven-point advantage at the half, 28-21.

Humboldt slowly started to chip away at GHV’s lead in the third quarter, tying it up, 33-33. Williams went to work and sunk two buckets and a free-throw to end the third quarter with a 41-35 GHV lead.

The lead was short lived as the Wildcats fired back with seven unanswered points to take a 42-41 lead. With :29 remaining in the game, the score was tied, 49-49. Jade Hanson was fouled and was sent to the line, where she sunk one of two shots for a one point advantage, 50-49. A Humboldt put-back with :05 remaining gave the Wildcats the one-point victory, 51-50.

“With six seconds remaining, we had the ball and were down by one. I wanted Maddie to have the ball and dribble the length of the floor. I told her not to stop until she was either shooting the game winning layup or getting fouled. She made it to the other end and got bumped shooting, but it was not called,” said Frank.

Three players reached double figures for the Cardinals. Williams led the charge with 17-points. She was followed by Hanson with 13 and Chloe Frank with 10-points. Morgan Ryerson and Vanessa Olson had three points each.

Hanson led the team under the boards with eight rebounds. Jayden Frank and Williams had four rebounds apiece. Mara Anderson had three rebounds.

Nicole Upmeyer was all over the floor, collecting eight steals. Williams and Hanson had four steals apiece.

Williams led the team in assists with four. Hanson, Olson and Jayden Frank had two assists apiece.

“This is a great group of kids who are playing hard right now and looking forward to the second half of the season,” said Frank.