GHV girls face tough IF-A soccer team

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team traveled to Iowa Falls on Monday, April 17. A talented Cadet team handed the Cardinals a 2-0 loss. Last season IF-A was 4-0 and they returned four of their top five players.

“I thought we played well again,” said Coach Josh Banse. “Gains are being made every day in practice and in games.”

The Cards had some excitement at the goalie position, when Morgan Westendorf took a knee to the head and had to leave the game in the second half. Teyha Mitchell, who had no experience at goalie, came in to cover for the injured Westendorf. Mitchell did a fantastic job and recorded 11 saves and allowed only one goal.

“Once again, our defense played great. This group of girls is starting to really mesh together,” said Banse. “If we could just get the ball moving in the offense attack, things could start to happen.”