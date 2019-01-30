GHV girls end week on an upswing with two big wins

(Above) GHV freshman Chloe Frank has been putting up the numbers for the Cardinals. During Friday night’s Coaches vs. Cancer game against Lake Mills, Frank scored 32-points. She was six-for-10 from the three-point arc. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls may have started the week slow, but they ended it on a strong upswing. Not only did they pick up two wins, they also set some new school records in the process. The Cardinals moved their record to 9-6, 9-9.

Bishop Garrigan 59, GHV 52

It was a tale of two halves Monday night, when the GHV girls traveled to Bishop Garrigan (8-3, 11-4). The Golden Bears won the first half, but the Cardinals claimed the second half. Unfortunately for GHV, Bishop Garrigan scored more points in their half and the Cardinals fell, 59-52.

“As a team we struggled in the first half with decision making and committing turnovers,” said Coach Matt Frank. “The team adjusted well after the half, outscoring them by six and only having five turnovers.”

Strong shooting from the perimeter in the first quarter and a seven point run at the end of the quarter gave Bishop Garrigan a 22-12 at the end of the period.

The Golden Bears followed that with a nine-point run to open the second quarter for a 31-12 lead. Morgan Ryerson got things rolling for the Cardinals with a three-point shot followed by two free throws, 31-17. The half ended with GHV trailing by 13, 33-20.

The Golden Bears came back and picked up where they left up, scoring the first five points of the second half. The Cardinals finally found their groove and put in nine unanswered points to close the gap, 38-29.

Heading in to the fourth quarter the Cards trailed by 10, 47-37. Free throws were the shot of choice in the fourth, with GHV connecting on five and Bishop Garrigan sinking 10, five of those coming in the last minute of play. Despite their best efforts, the Cardinals couldn’t make up the first half deficit and fell, 59-52.

Jayden Frank had a strong game for the Cards, scoring 21-points. She also led in rebounds with eight.

Rounding out the scoring was Chloe Frank with 10, Jade Hanson had nine, Ryerson scored eight and Mara Anderson had four points.

Hanson also had a strong night under the basket with seven rebounds. Ryerson and Anderson had four apiece.

Ryerson led the team in assists with four and in steals with three. Anderson also had three steals. Hanson and Ryerson had two blocked shots apiece.

GHV 75, Lake Mills 51

A very focused effort helped the Cardinals to a 75-51 victory over Lake Mills (5-8, 7-10) on Friday, Jan. 25. GHV put their press and transition game on display early and did not look back.

“We felt we had something to prove after being challenged by Lake Mills earlier in the year,” said Coach Matt Frank. “We knew we had to stop Jessa Gasteiger, who scored 25-points against us. She was the focus of our defense and Chloe Frank was tasked with shutting her down.”

Frank did a sensational job of keeping Gasteiger out of the game, limiting her to just one-point.

The first half was exciting for the Cardinals, as they scored 40-points. GHV’s defense was stellar in the second quarter, holding Lake Mills to just six points. The