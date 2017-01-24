GHV girls dump North Iowa, B-K

Solid defense provided a pair of wins for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls last week. The Cards are now 6-9 overall and 5-6 in the conference.

GHV 69, North Iowa 36

Rebounding wasn’t enough for the Bison of North Iowa (1-9, 1-12) as they fell to GHV by way of efficient scoring and scrappy defense.

The Cardinals’ shooting was no match for the Bison from the very start of the game. The Cards shot a blistering 54 percent from the field, 31 from three-point range and 79 percent from the charity stripe.

The Bison were competitive on the glass, pulling down 34 rebounds, 17 of which were on the offensive side, while the Cards snagged 39 of their own.

“We did a much better job on the boards in the second half and that allowed us to pull away for the big victory,” said GHV Head Coach Matt Erpelding.

GHV ended the first period with a 20-7 lead, which was built upon only slightly by halftime to a tune of 36-21. But the second half was painted red as the Cardinals extended their lead while putting 11 players on the scoresheet.

Mara Anderson, whose 13 points came from all over the floor, was the leading scorer. She was three-for-six from the field, two-for-three from behind the arc, and five-for-six from the free throw line. She also added five rebounds.

Jillian Heitland added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while Jade Hanson put in 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition