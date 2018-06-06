GHV girls drop three games

It was a tough week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team, as they moved their record to 1-5 with three losses.

Forest City 12, GHV 0

It was an uphill battle the entire game for the Cardinals on Wednesday, May 30, as they were shut-out by Forest City, 12-0.

The Indians got things going early, smacking a triple in the first inning that brought in a runner. They also scored on a walk to go up, 2-0. Forest City went on to score two more runs in the third inning. It was the fifth inning that got out of hand for the Cardinals, as Forest City got eight runs across the plate to end the game, 12-0.

Megan Oetken and Nicole Upmeyer were the only Cardinals that managed to get hits in the game. Oetken went two-for-three, while Upmeyer connected on one hit.

“We are hitting the ball, we are just hitting the ball right at people,” said Coach Kaitlin Murphy. “I have stressed to the girls to keep putting the ball in play and good things will happen.”

Kylie Hughes was on the mound GHV. She pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing six hits and three runs, while striking out one and walking one. Maddie Graham threw four and one-third innings. She gave up seven hits and struck out four.

"Tonight Forest City played excellent defense and unfortunately we couldn't get anything to fall. A big thing we are missing are those key hits in big situations As always, we learn from it and go get the next one."