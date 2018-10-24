GHV falls in first round of Regionals

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball season came to a screeching halt in the first round of Regionals held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, when they faced a very solid Forest City team.

Forest City, who is 25-6, came ready to play and soundly defeated the Cardinals in the first game, 25-7. The Cardinals picked it up in the second game, but still weren’t a match for the Indians, 25-17. Forest City dominated the third game to claim the victory, 25-8, and a chance to move on in District action.

“Forest City mixed up their offense with roll shots and tips, which forced us to run our offense out of system,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Freshman Chloe Frank had one of her best games of the season. She led the team in kills with five and recorded two blocks. She also served a perfect 6/6 game with one ace.

Collecting two kills apiece were Erica Eenhuis and Tricia Hall.

Morgan Ryerson led the team in digs with seven. Megan Eastman had three digs, while Tori Sloan and Maddie Graham had two apiece.

Eastman also played a good net game, with two blocked shots.

Maddie Graham led the team in assists with five.

Jayden Frank had the strongest game at the service line with a perfect 9/9. Both Macey Spilman and Graham were 5/5 and Eenhuis was 4/4.

The Cardinals ended the season with a record of 7-17.

“Although our record was under 500, I would still consider our season to be a success. The girls improved from the beginning of August and they’ve enjoyed playing the sport this fall,” said Edwards.

GHV will say good bye to seniors Macey Spilman, Megan Eastman, Maddie Williams, Tori Sloan and Tricia Hall.

The Cardinals will return a strong nucleus of players who saw plenty of action this season; including junior Carlee Frayne; sophmores Erica Eenhuis, Morgan Ryerson, Jayden Frank, Maddie Graham; and freshman Chloe Frank.