GHV falls in first round of Class 1A Substate soccer action

It was an off night for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura soccer team, as they fell to Nevada, 3-0, in the first round of Class 1A Substate, played on Monday, May 21, in Nevada.

“We did not play like we had for the past three weeks,” said Coach Eric Williams. “I don’t want to take anything away from Nevada, because they played amazing. They controlled the ball and their defense didn’t allow us to get into scoring position. I expect them to go far this post season.”

Starters for the game included Connor Burke, Jonah Albertson, Ryan Meyers, Colton Schroeder, Jared Graham, Isaac Knutson, Anthony Sherwood, Jace Pringnitz, Brady Hess, Dane Whipple and Landon Dalbeck. Others seeing significant time included Will Eastman, Joe Pringnitz, Ryan Hackenmiller, Seth Miller, Alex Stadtlander, Jarod Christie, Jared Shaw and Ethan Kale.

Dalbeck had 80 minutes in goal and had 10 saves.

Albertson had one shot on goal.

“We had a very successful season. We beat some great teams, and only lost by one or two goals. Our defense was definitely the strongest part of our team. With senior leadership and experience it was hard to score on our team. It was also great having a bunch of underclassmen playing and gaining experience for the years to come.

GHV will say goodbye to 13 seniors, many of whom lettered all four years of high school. Coach Williams is optimistic about the future of the program, because of the good ground work these seniors have laid in the underclassmen.