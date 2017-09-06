GHV falls to Forest City; tops West Hancock

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team split a pair of games in action last week.

Forest City 3, GHV 1

The Cardinals fought hard, but couldn’t pick up the win against Forest City on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Indians picked up two easy wins during the first games with scores of 25-12 and 25-9. The third game came down to the wire with GHV picking up a two-point victory, 25-23. Forest City prevailed in the final match, 25-14, to pick up the victory.

“We started the year off with strong serving and passing and are channeling our focus to running quicker, stronger and smarter offense,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Jacki Van Oort and Taylor Gerdes led the offense with six and five kills respectively. Bretta Carolus and Jayden Hughes each had four and Morgan Ryerson knocked down three.

Ashley Markla and Van Oort led the team with 19 and 14 digs respectively. Bailee Frayne dug up eight and Hughes had six.

Frayne led the team is assists with 18.

Carolus had three ace serves and Markla had two.

GHV 3, West Hancock 1

The Cardinals picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a strong performance from the service line against West Hancock.

GHV won the first game, 25-18, and they were also victorious in the second game, 25-11. The third game gave them some trouble, as West Hancock pulled off a very close victory, 26-24. The Cardinals were back in control for the fourth game, 25-17.

Bretta Carolus was on fire from the service line, serving at 100 percent accuracy with nine kills. Bailee Frayne also had a good night with four ace serves. Markla had three aces.

“The girls aggressive serves kept West Hancock out of the running on offense and we were able to capitalize on the free balls sent over,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Jacki Van Oort had a fantastic night at the net, knocking down 17 kills. Also contributing was Carolus with seven, Van Oort and Morgan Ryerson each had six kills and Jayden Hughes had five.

Frayne led the team in both assists and digs. She recorded 26 assists and 10 digs. Markla and Carolus each had seven digs. Van Oort dug up five and Maddie Williams had four digs.