GHV falls in Class 2A District final

(Above) GHV’s Colton Schroeder makes a throw to first base. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Forest City Indians ended Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s dream of heading to the State baseball Tournament on Saturday, July 15. Forest City defeated the Cardinals, 5-0, in the Class 2A District final. This was the third consecutive shut-out for the Indians and their 12th of the season.

The Indians scored one run in each of the first three innings to take an early lead. They scored two runs in the fourth.

A highlight for the Cardinals was a double by Cade Bamrick in the first inning. Unfortunately, it didn’t plate any runs.

Forest City’s pitcher, Colton Shipman, held the Cardinals to just four hits and struck out 10 in six and two-thirds innings. Shipman was also backed up by a good team, as the Indians didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Ryan Meyers took the loss for GHV. He threw four and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs, seven hits and striking out five. Colton Schroeder also saw some time on the mound. He gave up one hit and struck out one.

In addition to Bamrick, Landon Dalbeck, Ryley Kozisek and Meyers were the only other Cardinal players to connect for a hit.

The Indians advanced to the Substate game played on Tuesday, July 18, in Fort Dodge. Forest City faced Carroll Kuemper. The results of that game were not available at press time.

GHV will be strong again next year, as they only lose one senior in Ryley Kozisek. The Cardinals ended the 2017 season with an overall record of 18-13.