GHV cross country teams return strong competitors

(Left) 2018 GHV Boys Cross Country Team - Members of the GHV boys cross country team include front row (L-R): Jake Hejlik, Dalton Kelley, Patrick Carew, Kris Hammitt. Back row (L-R): Nathan Larson, Reece Smith, Dalton Hawe, Lucas Rayhons, Blake Lynch.

(Right) 2018 GHV Girls Cross Country Team - Members of the GHV girls cross country team include front row (L-R): Edith Carew, Leah Johnson, Shelby Howke, Kylie Anderson, Audrey Carrison, Elexis Carrison. Back row (L-R): Abby Sokol, Mara Anderson, Lorna Whelan, Sadie Oulman, Nicole Upmeyer, Alison Johnson, Abby Christians.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country teams are returning a wealth of talent this season.

The boys are coming off an exciting 2017 season where they finished first in the TIC West Conference, first at the State Qualifying Meet and fifth at the State Meet in Class 2A.

“The boys’ goal is to return to the State Meet this season,” said Coach Jeff Short, who is in his 13th year at the helm of the cross country program.

Leading the way for the boys will be five runners with State experience. Reese Smith, who placed second at the 2017 State Meet, will pace the team. He is joined by Blake Lynch, who placed 42nd at State; Dalton Kelly, who placed 54th; Jake Hejlik, who placed 91st; and Nathan Larson, who placed 131st.

Joining them will be Lucus Rayhons, Dalton Hawe, Patrick Carew, and Kris Hammitt.

Coach Short said he is looking for his team to be a tough competitor this season along with Eagle Grove and West Fork.

The girl’s team returns Nicole Upmeyer, Sadie Oulman, Mara Anderson, and Abby Christians. They will be joined by newcomers Alison Johnson and Lorna Whelan.

“I am looking for the girls to continue to improve and become competitive in the conference this season,” said Coach Short.

Osage, West Fork and Mason City Newman are the teams that Coach Short is looking to be strong competitors in the girls races.