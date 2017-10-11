GHV cross country team competes in Eagle Grove Smith earns another title

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country team competed in the Eagle Grove meet on Thursday, Oct. 5. The highlight of the meet was Reece Smith capturing the boys title and Ray Cataldo placing third. Abby Christians was another highlight for the girls team with a top 10 finish.

Varsity Boys Race

The GHV boys team placed third in the seven-team field with 76 points. Gilbert won the meet with 43 and Clear Lake was second with 62 points.

Reece Smith outdistanced the competition by quite a bit, winning the race in 16:23. Ray Cataldo crossed the line in third place with a time of 17:00. Dalton Kelley was 19th with a time of 18:24. Blake Lynch wasn’t far behind with a time of 18:39, good for 21st place.

Also competing for the boys was Jake Hejlik, 32nd, 19:06; Andy Schreur, 36th, 19:21 and Nathan Larson, 41st, 19:49.

Varsity Girls Race

Abby Christians led the way for the girls team with an eighth place finish in 21:28. The team, however, didn’t fair as well. They finished in sixth place in the seven-team field with 147 points. Humboldt won the race with 27 points, while Spencer was second with 37.

The team had five girls finish as a pack, capturing 32nd, 33rd, 36th, 38th and 39th places. Jillian Heitland and Rachel Sokol finished neck-and-neck with